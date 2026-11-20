Kelly Clarkson's feud with the Art of Play store became one of the strangest stories of 2026, as who would've thought a story about a pop star trying to buy an animatronic bird would draw so much attention? While the beloved Clarkson might've taken some hits in the court of public opinion, it sounds like the artist on the other side of the drama saw a big boost in patronage.

Bliss Kolb, the artist responsible for the $15,000 bird that was eventually purchased by another celebrity, is getting a ton of orders after this brouhaha. The Wall Street Journal reported that he's seen over 100 requests for his work, and that he's trying to wind down the orders. With that said, he's happy for all the attention he received and mentioned Clarkson in his comment:

I've wanted for people to know about my work for decades. I appreciate that she liked it. This is happening at a time that I'm trying to wind down commitments.

The 70-year-old artist who lives in Seattle isn't trying to ramp up the amount he's doing these days, but he is grateful for the spotlight on the work he's made throughout his life. Out of all the hatred that came from this drama, I'm happy to hear some positivity came out of it, too.

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For those needing a refresher, this all started when Kelly Clarkson wandered into a Brooklyn store and inquired about the price of an animatronic bird on the wall. There's a discrepancy about what happened afterward, but the pop star went online and alleged that a worker at the store implied she couldn't afford the asking price, apparently not knowing who she was.

The store, Art Of Play, told a different story. It was alleged that Clarkson was merely told the piece was one of a kind and not for sale. It became a big case of "he said, she said," with people reviewing security camera footage and drawing their own conclusions about it. There was also the random reveal that the owner of the store is an acclaimed children's author, but that didn't really have anything to do with the story.

Kelly Clarkson has had a wild year, but there have been some upsides on the back half of 2026 for her. The Kelly Clarkson Show received some big honors following its end, and she seems to be largely at peace with leaving the daytime talk show circuit.

Who knows what's next for her as the holidays approach, but I can assume her kids won't be getting an expensive toy bird under the Christmas tree. However, based on the number of requests this artist is getting, it seems like it's perfectly possible that lots of folks would like to do something like that with his work.