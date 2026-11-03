Kelly Clarkson's Had a Long Month, But I Hope She's Celebrating Her (Former) Show's Big News

It’s been a big year for Kelly Clarkson, one marked by considerable change for her. Back in August, viewers were treated to the final episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which wrapped up the talk show’s seven-season run. Clarkson has since partaken in other ventures, like returning to her coaching duties on The Voice. That aside, October proved to be a long month for her due to that controversy involving the mechanical bird. Now, though, I’m hoping Clarkson is celebrating some major news regarding her since-ended show.

The Kelly Clarkson Show Just Received Some Major Honors

Last week, the 53rd Daytime Emmy Awards were held, where various stars took home the coveted golden trophies for their work on the small screen. Clarkson’s eponymous chat show was among the programs in the mix, as it was nominated in 11 categories (which ensured it would go out with a bang). The show ultimately proved to have a great outing at this year’s ceremony, as it ended up winning five awards. Check out the specific categories below:

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series

Outstanding Directing for a Daytime Studio Non-Fiction Series

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Daytime Program

Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design for a Daytime Program

Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup for a Daytime Program

In snagging those five categories, the series managed to edge out long-running soap opera General Hospital, which took home four awards. As it stands, Kelly Clarkson’s show now has a total of 27 Daytime Emmys, which is incredibly impressive. It’s impressive to look at that from the larger perspective of the show’s run but, more immediately, it’s sweet to see the show bow out with several additional statues under its belt. The Outstanding Daytime Talk Series award is particularly impressive.

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This award-heavy development is a stark contrast to the viral situation that Clarkson has been involved with over the past month. In recent weeks, the entertainer has been involved in a beef of sorts involving a novelty store, and it remains a topic of public discussion.

Kelly Clarkson And A Shop Have Been At Odds Since She Visited

More on Kelly Clarkson (Image credit: The Kelly Clarkson Show) The $15,000 (Or $15 Million Bird) Is Way, Way In Demand After Kelly Clarkson Drama

In October, Clarkson took to social media to post about an experience she apparently had at Art of Play, a store located in Brooklyn. Clarkson claimed she’d been treated like Julia Roberts’ character from Pretty Woman, as she was apparently wanting to purchase a singing bird automaton. The store’s management team later responded to the claims, saying that they tried to explain to Clarkson that the bird was not for sale and used exclusively for in-store events. However, Clarkson seemed to counter that notion when she shared a photo of the bird with a $15,000 price tag.

Further updates have since cropped up regarding this situation, with the store’s security footage even being leaked by journalist Pablo Torre. AoP, which is owned by children' s book author Adam Rubin, has reportedly received backlash on social media, and patrons of the establishment have as well. While Clarkson allegedly believes she’s not at fault in the matter, insiders claim that those in her inner circle have been surprised by how this situation has escalated.

As of right now, it’s unclear whether or not Kelly Clarkson and Art of Play will come to any kind of understanding. In the meantime, though, Clarkson can celebrate her talk show being honored with a few more Emmys following its successful run.