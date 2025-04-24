32 Things Kelly Clarkson Has Said That Makes Her So Relatable

She's been one of the biggest pop stars for two decades as well as the O.G. American Idol winner — even though she sometimes hilariously forgets that fact — with one of the best singing voices in the business to boot. But for how famous and successful the Grammy and Emmy winner is, Kelly Clarkson is also one of the most relatable figures in pop culture, regularly offering up humorous and heartfelt anecdotes in press interviews, from the concert stage and as a talk-show host on her own The Kelly Clarkson Show. Here are 32 of the superstar's most down-to-earth quotes.

"I Had Something Happen On Tour – My Skirt, The Clip Broke, And It Dropped And I Dropped. … Here’s Why. Long Story Short, I Was Commando. It Was A Long Skirt, And Something Happened To Where It Was Like, ‘Oh, OK.’ It’s TMI For America, So I’m Not Gonna Tell You All The [Details]. And I Was Like, ‘The One Night That I Don’t Have…?!’ And I Dropped To The Floor Like, So Fast, Picked It Up. Somebody Had To Run Out… It’s During A Show. … It Was Really Unfortunate."

During an April 2025 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show (which you can catch up on with a Peacock subscription), the titular host revealed an embarrassing but oh-so-relatable wardrobe malfunction she suffered due to a faulty skirt and undergarments (or lack thereof) during one of her concert tours. Thankfully, guest Nick Jonas was close by with his own mortifying pants-ripping yarn.

Yes, Kelly Clarkson participates in fantasy football, a fun fact that she revealed during an April 2025 interview on her talk-show with guest Hailee Steinfeld, who is engaged to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. She also revealed that, though the Texas-born country girl usually roots for the Cowboys, moving to New York to film her daytime talk show now has her rooting for the Buffalo-based team.

"For Me, It’s Different. For All Of Us, In That First Season, We Literally Didn’t… I Didn’t Even Know It Was A TV Show Until My Third Audition. Like, We Were Literally Trying To Pay Our Bills, Y’all. Just To Be, ‘Oh, This Might Work. I Might Meet Someone’ Or Whatever. Nobody Knew It Was Gonna Amount To Anything, You Know?"

Winning a pop-culture sensation like American Idol is certainly a big deal, but at the time, Kelly Clarkson didn't realize the impact that being crowned the victor back in season one would have on her life. While appearing on the podcast Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, the singer confessed her real reason for auditioning for the hit singing competition was simply to make money to pay her bills.

"You Will Applaud Because You Love It. You Are So Excited! But Have Fun."

The Kelly Clarkson Show celebrated its milestone 1,000th episode on March 20, 2025, a momentous occasion that fans were understandably excited about — so much so that Clarkson poked fun at her enthusiastic studio audience. According to Deadline, the host faux-scolded the crowd during taping, much to their amusement. You don't have to fake the love that people clearly have for the show!

"Oh My God, I Was Terrified. I Have To Apologize To That Cast And Crew, I Was Terrified. The Rookie, They Invited Me, And Here’s The Thing — I’m A Huge, Like, I’ve Been A Fan Of Nathan Fillion Since Castle. I Already Get Nervous On Sets, But Then He Made Me More Nervous Than I Have Ever Been On A Set... I Was An Idiot On That Set."

Along with being a world-class singer, Kelly Clarkson has dabbled in acting over the years (Remember From Justin to Kelly? The actress clearly wishes she didn't!) However, a 2023 guest spot on the ABC series The Rookie was reportedly a rocky acting gig for her because she was starstruck by series lead Nathan Fillion, which she sweetly shared during a fan Q&A for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"They’re Young, So It’s Hard To Picture Their Mom With Someone Else Other Than Their Dad, So That’s Kind Of A Thing Too. But I Have Expressed, Like, ‘Hey, I Love You Guys, But Mommy Needs Lovins Too!’"

After her heavily publicized divorce from Brandon Blackstock, it's understandable that Kelly Clarkson is wary about dipping a toe into the romance pool yet again. And though she's said numerous times that she’s not ready to date, she did reveal during an interview with KOST 103.5 that, like any warm-blooded human, she is in need of some "lovins" outside of her relationship with her two young children.

"I Am Still In The Stage Of Really Enjoying Me, So I’m Not There."

Given how arduous and annoying it is to date these days, we definitely don't blame Kelly for not wanting to focus on anything but her own peace in the wake of her divorce from ex Brandon Blackstock. In a conversation with Shannen Doherty on her talk show, Clarkson shared that, in the midst of focusing on her own health and happiness, she’s not ready to rejoin the dating world. You do you, girl!

"I Literally Ask My Kids Every Night When We’re Snuggling And I Put Them In Bed, I’m Like, ‘Are You Happy? And If You’re Not, Like, What Could Make You Happier?’ Sometimes They’ll Say, Especially In The Past Two Years, And It Kills Me — And I Want Them To Be Honest, So I Don’t Ever Say, ‘Oh God, Don’t Tell Me That,’ You Know? — But A Lot Of Times, It Would Be Like, ‘I’m Just Really Sad. I Wish Mommy And Daddy Were In The Same House.’ And They’re Really Honest About It. I’m Raising That Kind Of Individual. I Want You To Be Honest With Me."

Dealing with a divorce is difficult for anyone, but especially show when you've got a spotlight on you and your relationship. Despite that, Clarkson has been refreshingly candid over the years about navigating her marital split. For example, during a March 2023 appearance on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, she got real about how her kids are dealing with their break-up.

"I Don't Even Need To Wear Spanx Anymore, I Just Wear Them For Warmth Like Thermals. But Let's Just Give A High Five, I Don't Have To Wear Spanx Anymore If I Don't Want To. Whatever, Life Is Good."

We love it when stars get real about all of the behind-the-scenes faff that goes into making them look unrealistically perfect and glamorous. Case in point, that waist-snatching marvel Spanx, a favorite of everyone from pop icon Katy Perry to action star Chris Pratt. Following her weight loss, though, Clarkson joked on a December 2023 ep of The Kelly Clarkson Show that she no longer feels the need to reach for the name-brand shapewear. "Life is good!" she quipped.

"I Might Be More Of Like A Coffee Person, To Be Like, ‘I Don't Know If I'm Willing To Invest In An Evening With You Yet.’ . . . I'll Be Single Forever."

When it comes to first dates, we totally get why Kelly wouldn't want to waste a whole cocktail-filled evening on a person that she doesn't yet know if she wants to get serious about. Chatting about her dating style during an interview with Andy Cohen on The Kelly Clarkson Show in December 2021, the "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" belter admitted that coffee dates were more her thing.

"I Think, Too, That There’s A Lot To Learn About Yourself In A Relationship And How You Are In A Relationship. I Think I Need A Little More Work On That End Of It. I Need A Little More Work On Me In A Relationship And How To Make Sure To Take Care Of Myself At The Same Time As Somebody Else."

"The trouble with love is / it can tear you up inside / make your heart believe a lie / it's stronger than your pride," Clarkson croons in her ballad "The Trouble with Love Is." But, despite the melodrama of those lyrics, Kelly displayed a relatably clear-eyed and emotionally healthy approach to relationships during a December 2023 interview with Shannon Doherty on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I Was Miserable, Like Inside And Out, For Four Years Of My Life. But No One Cared Because Aesthetically You Make Sense. It Was A Very Dark Time For Me. I Thought The Only Way Out Was Quitting. I Like Wrecked My Knees And My Feet Because All I Would Do Is Put In Headphones And Run. I Was At The Gym All The Time."

Given how image-obsessed the entertainment industry is, it's always a breath of fresh air when a celebrity gets honest about how hard it is to deal with that seemingly unending pressure. In a 2017 interview with Attitude magazine, the singer discussed the unhealthy mental space she was in while she was physically at her thinnest.

"I Pee Almost Every Time In The Shower! No, Listen, You Can’t Help It. It Goes Back To That Childhood Sleepover; They Put Your Hand In The Hot Water. Sometimes You Pee! ‘Cause It’s Hot Water, The Hot Water Hits Your Body And [You Have To Go]. Not Every Time. But Like, If I Gotta Go…"

Some celebrity hygienic habits are, uh, strange, but during a December 2023 interview with Kenan Thompson on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the titular talk-show host copped up to doing what many people likely do in the privacy of their own bathrooms: peeing while showering. After Thompson admitted that he's done it, too, Clarkson humorously proclaimed that it makes her feel "productive."

"Full Disclosure, I Put On A Smile A Lot Of Those Times Because I Was Struggling A Lot In My Personal Life. I've Learned A Lot About What I'm Capable Of Handling And Also What You Should Not Handle. That Was Me Saying 'Bye' To The Voice And Having This Big Move. I Love That Family, But I Was Like, 'I'm Struggling. I Can't Smile Anymore. I Don't Feel Like Smiling.’"

Not every day at the office is going to be a happy one, even for famous folks like Kelly Clarkson. The singer was navigating a painful divorce while serving as a coach on The Voice, the NBC singing competition she was on from season 14 through 22, a balance that became difficult to manage. She got candid about those struggles and why she chose to ultimately leave The Voice during a chat with USA Today.

"Not At All! Girl, I Don’t Look Like This — (Motions To Made-Up Face) — This Is Not How I Woke Up! (Laughs) I Usually Am In A Mom Bun, Or A Hat And I Get Away With It. It’s Only When I Speak — As Soon As I Open My Mouth To Speak Is When People Will Go, ‘What?’ And Then That’s What Gives Me Away. I Have A Very Talented (Hair And Makeup) Team Named Harry And Potter — That’s What I Call Them (Laughs) — And I’m Very Lucky. I Realize That."

Speaking with the Associated Press in September 2024, Kelly Clarkson was asked if rumors were true about her being a frequent subway rider in New York City, and whether she gets recognized on board. The star joked that nobody bothers her when she takes the train because they probably can't recognize her without the professional hair and makeup that she usually sports on her TV show and live performances.

"I’ve Had Someone Literally Come In, Like While I’m In The Stall, And Just Slide Paper And Pen Under [The Door]. Look, I’m Gonna Be Real, I Wasn’t Just Peeing. Like I’m Just Gonna Break It Down, I Was Like, ‘There’s A Situation Going Down In Here. I’d Actually Back Away, Ma’am.’ Like, I Don’t Know. I Don’t Know, This Is A Bold Move."

Someone asking for your autograph isn't the most relatable thing in the world, but dealing with a very human bodily function during said encounter certainly is. During the Q&A segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show, an audience member inquired about the star's craziest fan stories, and Kelly delivered, sharing a hilarious anecdote about a poorly timed bathroom run-in when she really had to go.

"I Am Also Bad At Time Management. I Know I Have To Be Early Or I’ll Be Late. On-Time Never Happens."

Thankfully, it's not just us who aren't always great at being on time — even major celebrities like Kelly Clarkson and Zendaya also run late occasionally, a bad habit that the two stars bonded over during an April 2024 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Kelly even admitted to having her manager lie to her about what time work starts so that she gets there early.

"The Best Friend You Can Ever Have Is Someone Being Honest With You, Even If They Don’t Agree, But Just Being Honest With You And Being Supportive. Now Granted, I Was One Of The Ones You Were Never Mean To, So I’m Still Waiting."

Who wouldn't want to be BFFs with Kelly Clarkson? The pop star gave some approachable insights into what she wants out of a friendship during her 2018 speech honoring Simon Cowell for his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to Country Living, she praised the frank honesty of her real-life pal and also acknowledged that his "mean" public persona was all faked for TV.

"It Turns Out I’m [More Appealing] In New York! I Was Just Making A Joke Because Everyone’s Talking About It… I’m Like, Turns Out I Was A Dog In LA."

Kelly Clarkson is a gorgeous gal no matter the locale, but she joked that her move from the famously superficial Los Angeles to the more forgiving New York City has left her feeling more confident in her looks. She has also said that walking around Manhattan has been a great workout to keep her feeling healthy and in shape.

"That Can Be Really Hard On Kids In General, But Especially Kids With Parents In The Public Eye. So I Have Informed Them They’re Not Allowed To, Under My Roof, Ever Have [It]."

In a tech-obsessed society like ours, one of the ongoing battles for parents is to not have their kiddos be so dependent on screen time. And it's a concern for even world-famous moms, too, as Kelly Clarkson revealed to People in January 2024. The star has firmly said that she won't let her youngins Remy and River have social media until they're 18 years old.

"I Love Finding Out How People Overcome Their Circumstances, How They Get To Where They Are, Especially At This Level. I Love The Human Story."

Another reason we love Kelly Clarkson? She's just as obsessed with the Olympics as we are. During the 2024 Summer Olympics, the NBC star got to cover the legendary event alongside fellow celebs like Jimmy Fallon, Peyton Manning and Snoop Dogg, and she shared her very understandable excitement over getting to experience the games firsthand during an interview with Variety .

"I Was Just Crying, Like, A Lot. … It’s A Big Decision, Right? Ending A Relationship, You Know, That’s Gone On For Years. You Have Children. It’s So Involved. There Are So Many Layers To It. … I Just Wrote A Bunch Of Music, Like Two And A Half To Three Years Ago. … I Mean, There Are Definitely Ones On There Where 'Mommy Was Angry.' But Mommies Get Angry, And That’s Healthy, That Happens. I Don’t Polish My Life And Show It To My Children. They See It As A Whole, Which I Think Is Healthier."

Break-ups are the worst, especially when there are kids involved, a reality that Kelly Clarkson has been very vocal about in the years since her split from her ex-husband. During an interview with Nancy O’Dell for Talk Shop Live, the musician revealed that many of the songs on her studio album Chemistry revolved around her past relationship and that the tunes helped show her kids that it's healthy to deal with angry feelings.

"And Just A Personal Thank You And Shout Out To Jake For Just Simply Killing It 😂😂😂😂 I Have Never Laughed So Hard!! We All Love You, Jake Ha!"

Kelly Clarkson is a remarkably busy person, what with her daytime talk show airing five new episodes per week. So it makes total sense that she doesn't always have time to manage her own social media accounts and instead gives pictures and captions to her team to post for her. But when a staff member named Jake accidentally had a posting snafu on her Instagram, Kelly gave him a good-natured shout-out on her page.

"You Know What? There’s A Whole Record About It. It Was Bad. It Was Not Great."

The best part of healing is finding humor even in your darkest moments, as Clarkson certainly displayed during an appearance on Drunken Axehole with her old The Voice buddy, Blake Shelton. While the two crooners hurled axes at a target, Clarkson joked about how her divorce had given her all of the fury she needed to be a good axe thrower.

"I Did Something Stupid. She Came On The Voice, And We Were Working Together. And I Just Sometimes Say Everything That’s In My Brain, And I Shouldn’t Do That. ... I Was Like, ‘Oh My God, Well, I Know All Your Songs.’ I’m A Huge Fan Of Her. People Don’t Realize She Wrote All Of That – Not Just Sang It. She Wrote Everything. And She Was Like, ‘Well, We Should Write Together.’ And Then In My Head, I Was Just Like, ‘Oh Yeah, I Don’t Really Write… I Can’t Be That Vulnerable In A Room. I Usually Just Write On My [Own.]’ And Then I Walked Away, And My Friends Were Like, ‘Do You Realize You Just Told Mariah Carey No?"

We also would be completely tongue-tied in the iconic presence of Mariah Carey, so it's natural that Kelly Clarkson, who is a noted fan of Mariah's, having covered numerous songs from the former singer throughout her own career, would be similarly starstruck. Though she sweetly detailed her blunder with Carey during an appearance on The Tonight Show, we're still holding out hope that the two pop icons will come together for a collaboration in the future!

"We Saw This Photo Of Sam In New York That I Really Wanted To Show Everybody, Because, I Mean, Are You Trying To Pick Up Every Woman In New York? Was That The Goal? Because I’m Just Saying. What Do You Keep In The Bag?"

If we had a chance to flirt with Outlander hunk Sam Heughan, we'd take it — as Kelly hilariously did during a fall 2023 edition of her talk show, during which she made the hot Scot blush by showing off a picture of him in a traditional kilt to her cheering studio audience.

"That’s What I Didn’t See Coming. Honestly, I Did Not Think The TV Show Was Going To Do Anything. I Did Not Think Anything. I Literally Just Made A Deal With NBC Because I Loved Doing The Voice And I Literally Didn’t Think It Was Going To Be What It Is."

Everybody deals with impostor syndrome sometimes, and it seems like an award-winning mega-star like Kelly Clarkson isn't exempt from those feelings of inadequacy. When speaking about her success on The Howard Stern Show, Clarkson said she initially was dubious about going into daytime television and found it "odd" that The Kelly Clarkson Show was doing so well. Give yourself credit, lady!

"People Are Saying, ‘Are You Going On Tour?’ Here’s The Thing. ...I Don’t Know If Y’all Know This, But I Have, Like, A 9-To-5er. Like, I Have A Job. It’s A Lot Of Work And Takes Time. I Also Have Kids, You Know? They’re In School. So, I Get Really Tied Down To Those Things, Obviously. We Are Trying To Figure Out What The Possibilities Are In Certain Parts Of Our Calendar. We Are Trying To Do That."

Going on tour might sound super glamorous and exciting to us laypeople, but for hardworking stars like Kelly Clarkson, it's just part of the job. In support of her album Chemistry, the 43-year-old singer-songwriter relatably revealed that she would be forgoing a big international tour à la Taylor Swift in favor of a much more doable 10-date Las Vegas residency to better accommodate her schedule and her children.

"I've Never Really Liked Living In L.A. L.A. Is Beautiful, It Has Lots Of Things To Offer That Are Awesome. It’s Just Never Been My Thing, In 20 Years. I Never Wanted To Live There In The First Place. It Also Has Pointed Out, Especially Getting Divorced, It Was Just Me And My Kids All The Way On That Coast. All My Family Lives On This Coast. So It Just Got Lonely."

Having family nearby is important to Clarkson — in fact, the star revealed per NBC News/Today that distance from her loved ones was one of the major reasons she decided to relocate her and her two children from Los Angeles back to the East Coast to be closer to her extended fam.

"I Will Never Leave Them Like You Left Me. They Never Have To Wonder Their Worth Because Unlike You, I'm Gonna Put Them First. I Never Walk Away. I Never Break Their Hearts. I Take Care Of Things When You Leave Scars. Piece By Piece I Restored My Faith That A Heart Can Still Beat Even When It Breaks."

Following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson took to changing up lyrics in songs of her own, as well as ones she covered during her famed "Kellyoke" talk-show segments, to more directly shade her ex. One such instance saw the protective mom switch up the words of her heartbreaking ballad "Piece by Piece" so that they were less focused on her former spouse and more on her beloved children.

“I Love Healthy Stuff And Junk An Equal Amount. Whatever I'm Craving, I Go For It. I'm Never Trying To Lose Weight - Or Gain It. I'm Just Being."

Clarkson has been open about her weight fluctuations over the years, and though she's stepped out in a notably slim figure as of late, she's always allowed herself balance in her diet, as she revealed to SELF magazine in 2008.

"I Have A Lot Of Mom Guilt. If You’re A Mom, You Want To Be With Your Kid Every Day. You Don’t Want To Miss A Moment, You Want Her To Need You And Want You And Not Want Somebody Else. But I Think It’s Really Important Not Only For My Little Girl And Our 15-Year-Old Girl And Our Boys To See That A Woman Is Capable Of Kicking [Butt] While Also Being A Kick [Butt] Mom. I’m Not Gonna BS You, That’s Hard.”

Like any working mom, Kelly Clarkson has expressed struggling to "have it all" when it comes to her successful career and her children at home. In a 2016 Redbook interview, she admitted to having days where she would cry due to "mom guilt," but also that all of that effort is "awesome and it's worth it."