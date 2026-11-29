Candace Cameron Bure Gets Real About The Olsens Not Being Tight With The Full House Cast
There's a good explanation for this.
The surviving members of the Full House cast have proven to be a very tight-knit group since the beloved TGIF sitcom finished its eight-season run back in 1995. Candace Cameron Bure, John Stamos and co. have reunited on multiple occasions and, together, they’ve also sought to preserve Bob Saget’s memory. Two stars who don’t keep in touch with the ensemble, however, are Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. With that, the D.J. Tanner actress provided an explanation for why the twins aren’t tight with her and their co-stars.
Mary-Kate and Ashley, of course, famously shared the role of Michelle Tanner throughout the entirety of Full House’s run. The pair of former child stars were only nine months old when the show began, and they were around nine years old when it ended. In the time since, it’s been indicated that the Olsens have mostly remained out of contact with their former co-stars aside from the late Saget. Bure doubled down on not being in touch with the twins after being asked for her take on them not signing on for Netflix’s Fuller House:
Bure makes it clear that there isn’t any kind of feud between the Olsens and the rest of their former co-stars. Also, her comments – which she shared on The McBride Rewind podcast on YouTube – suggest there are also no hard feelings about the sisters not joining the revival series. In 2023, fellow series alum Dave Coulier also expressed understanding in regard to the Olsens not wanting to reprise Michelle. Bure, for her part, went on to share further thoughts on the Olsens not keeping in touch:
She makes some fair points, as the Olsens were very young while making the show and naturally couldn’t forge complex relationships with their older peers. With that in mind, the notion of them not showing up for reunions at conventions or more intimate cast gatherings makes sense. Mary-Kate and Ashley did, however, see their co-stars again in 2022 when they all attended Bob Saget’s funeral. Cast members subsequently spoke fondly about seeing the Olsens on that sad occasion.
In recent years, the Olsens have devoted much of their time and energy to their fashion label, The Row, which has been thriving since its founding in 2006. Many have praised the business moves the two have made, with one of their managers even saying that everything they touch “turns to gold.” So, needless to say, the pair had other priorities by the time Fuller House went into development. As for how the producers handled their decision not to return, Bure also said this:
And “move on” the show did, as it ultimately ran for five seasons from 2016 to 2020. The series also includes references to Michelle, who is said to be living in New York and running a fashion brand. (And yes, that latter point is a direct reference to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s real-life profession.) While the Olsens may not hang out with their longtime scene partners, it’s still comforting to know there’s still respect and love on both sides.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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