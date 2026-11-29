The surviving members of the Full House cast have proven to be a very tight-knit group since the beloved TGIF sitcom finished its eight-season run back in 1995. Candace Cameron Bure, John Stamos and co. have reunited on multiple occasions and, together, they’ve also sought to preserve Bob Saget’s memory. Two stars who don’t keep in touch with the ensemble, however, are Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. With that, the D.J. Tanner actress provided an explanation for why the twins aren’t tight with her and their co-stars.

Mary-Kate and Ashley, of course, famously shared the role of Michelle Tanner throughout the entirety of Full House’s run. The pair of former child stars were only nine months old when the show began, and they were around nine years old when it ended. In the time since, it’s been indicated that the Olsens have mostly remained out of contact with their former co-stars aside from the late Saget. Bure doubled down on not being in touch with the twins after being asked for her take on them not signing on for Netflix’s Fuller House:

It was a bummer because it would have been fun to have everybody back, but at the same time, it wasn't surprising just because none of us really have stayed close with the girls. And not because anything went wrong or there was any bad blood. I just think they were kids. They were 9 months old until they were 8 years old. They have very different memories than we do. Even me, being 10 years older than them, I have significant great wonderful memories.

Bure makes it clear that there isn’t any kind of feud between the Olsens and the rest of their former co-stars. Also, her comments – which she shared on The McBride Rewind podcast on YouTube – suggest there are also no hard feelings about the sisters not joining the revival series. In 2023, fellow series alum Dave Coulier also expressed understanding in regard to the Olsens not wanting to reprise Michelle. Bure, for her part, went on to share further thoughts on the Olsens not keeping in touch:

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They were babies. They probably don't even remember half the stuff. They didn't have the attachment to the crew and the people like we did being older. So in that way, and then they, you know, they have such a successful fashion business. They haven't been actors for a long time. They just haven't been in that part of entertainment.

She makes some fair points, as the Olsens were very young while making the show and naturally couldn’t forge complex relationships with their older peers. With that in mind, the notion of them not showing up for reunions at conventions or more intimate cast gatherings makes sense. Mary-Kate and Ashley did, however, see their co-stars again in 2022 when they all attended Bob Saget’s funeral. Cast members subsequently spoke fondly about seeing the Olsens on that sad occasion.

In recent years, the Olsens have devoted much of their time and energy to their fashion label, The Row, which has been thriving since its founding in 2006. Many have praised the business moves the two have made, with one of their managers even saying that everything they touch “turns to gold.” So, needless to say, the pair had other priorities by the time Fuller House went into development. As for how the producers handled their decision not to return, Bure also said this:

So it would have been cool if they were there, but it wasn't surprising and everyone was kind of like, ‘We can still do the show without them. We'll just have to figure out how to say something about why they're not here and we'll figure it out and just move on.’

And “move on” the show did, as it ultimately ran for five seasons from 2016 to 2020. The series also includes references to Michelle, who is said to be living in New York and running a fashion brand. (And yes, that latter point is a direct reference to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s real-life profession.) While the Olsens may not hang out with their longtime scene partners, it’s still comforting to know there’s still respect and love on both sides.