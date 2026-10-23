Survivor's Kilby Loves Pooping In The Ocean, Like Seriously Loves Aquadumping

Survivor's Danny Kilby is an fascinating dude. He hired a guy on Reddit to teach him to swim, played a key role in the wildest vote we've seen in Season 51, and is a huge fan of pooping in the ocean. Yes, Kilby is a big fan of aquadumping, and might've convinced me to give it a shot sometime in the future.

While waiting to see if Kilby and Lewis Kelly's bold play allows them to escape the bottom of the totem pole in Dina Tribe, I stumbled across a hilarious video from Noel B Askin's TikTok where he described what it's like to take a dump in the open sea. He loves it, to the point that I wager he may continue to do it even after Survivor:

Genuinely, it's more pleasurable than pooping in a toilet. Right after Survivor, I moved near the ocean, and I'm like, I just wanna roll in there and aquadump all the time. It's what people are supposed to do I think, it feels so good...I'm obsessed about it.

The passion in his statement really makes me wonder if there's a deleted scene in which he discussed this with buddy Eric Macksoud at some point. It's not like he talked about this unprompted, but it also sounds like he was nearly bursting at the seams, waiting for someone to ask.

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After hearing him go on about it, however, I get the hype. Bowel troubles can really get a person down, and it feels like Kilby found some great relief when describing the experience:

The ocean soothes it out of you. No constipation at all...Genuinely, I would look forward to it every day. I would eat stuff specifically to try to poop the next day. It's like the only entertainment you have.

Pooping for entertainment is a new one, and possibly one to add to the list of things not to do when you want to win Survivor. I think it's hilarious that he had so much to say on the topic and was so unashamed to share it with the world.

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Honestly, this has me rooting for Kilby more, and hoping he can make a deep run in Season 51. It felt as though his back has been against the wall since the very start of the game, but some bold gameplay and a lot of luck have him primed to climb the ranks of Dina Tribe and survive until the tribes are merged again. Who knows? Maybe none of that would have happened had he not discovered his love of aquadumping!

As for whether Kilby has a shot at making it to the late game of Survivor, only time will tell. This era of permanent uncertainty has led to a lot of twists and turns that have led to some unlikely eliminations. It may work out best for a wildcard like Kilby, who seems to think fast and catch lucky breaks.

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Catch new episodes on CBS on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm eager to see if the three tribes continue, or we'll see a merge to at least two tribes again with the dwindling numbers.