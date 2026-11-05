Survivor's Brady Got Asked About The Peeing Thing (But I Can't Get Over How Many Times He Said Brody)
Did he actually pee at the camp?
Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of Survivor.
The Open Era of Survivor is here, and Season 51 has been consistently entertaining every week on CBS (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). While some fans have had complaints about Survivor 51, the motley crew of characters have been cracking me up. I mean, just look at Brady Booker, who was at 100 basically the entire game. Someone recently asked him whether or not he actually peed at the camp, and I can't believe how many times he uttered the word "Brody" during the interview.
Brady is a professional wrestler who brought a hulking physicality and a gregarious personality to the season. Unfortunately (especially for me because I had him in my first-ever Survivor fantasy draft), he was voted off in the most recent episode, but not before he seemingly urinated just steps away from the shelter. In an exit interview with EW, he was asked whether or not he actually peed on camera, to which he responded:
Well, that's one way of confirming it. Brady was indeed peeing in that shot from the episode, which saw him peeing on a tree right by the merged tribe's shelter.
Apart from how much money Survivor contestants make this is another big mystery about the show. This one happens to be about Brady's urine. He went on to explain why he peed at camp rather than the designated place that they used as a bathroom. He went on:
One thing you can say about him: Brady makes a big impression and makes for great TV. There's just one thing that's bothered me the whole time he's been on the show: how frequently he says the word "brody."
It felt like every other word out of this contestant's mouth was "brody" throughout Survivor 51, especially in his final episode before being voted out. He obviously said it in the above quotes, and it turns out that he said "brody" or "brodies" a whopping 21 times during the same interview. That's a lot of brodies, and something tells me I would have been losing my mind if he ended up making it to the end of the game. In the end, he got the chop, as did his finger.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Survivor airs new episodes Wednesdays on CBS as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Time will tell if 51 ends up being one of the best Survivor seasons, but so far it's not one that's going to be accused of being forgettable.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.