Survivor's Brady Got Asked About The Peeing Thing (But I Can't Get Over How Many Times He Said Brody)

Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of Survivor.

The Open Era of Survivor is here, and Season 51 has been consistently entertaining every week on CBS (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). While some fans have had complaints about Survivor 51, the motley crew of characters have been cracking me up. I mean, just look at Brady Booker, who was at 100 basically the entire game. Someone recently asked him whether or not he actually peed at the camp, and I can't believe how many times he uttered the word "Brody" during the interview.

Brady is a professional wrestler who brought a hulking physicality and a gregarious personality to the season. Unfortunately (especially for me because I had him in my first-ever Survivor fantasy draft), he was voted off in the most recent episode, but not before he seemingly urinated just steps away from the shelter. In an exit interview with EW, he was asked whether or not he actually peed on camera, to which he responded:

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Listen, yo, I had to drain the main vein, Brody. And I was by myself, dog. I was up in a little corner kinda. I wanted to go fishing. They didn’t show none of that. I was farting around with the little fishing tool because I hadn’t got that guy the whole time. And when they were talking votes, there was about 15 minutes where I was like, ‘Come on, let’s just go fishing.’

Well, that's one way of confirming it. Brady was indeed peeing in that shot from the episode, which saw him peeing on a tree right by the merged tribe's shelter.

Apart from how much money Survivor contestants make this is another big mystery about the show. This one happens to be about Brady's urine. He went on to explain why he peed at camp rather than the designated place that they used as a bathroom. He went on:

So I guess you could say, in that moment, I was kinda off by myself thinking about, maybe, going fishing, so I didn’t know I was getting recorded peeing there. Shout-out to the Brodies, you know, no hard feelings on that. I got some exclusive footage that I don’t think anybody’s gotten in Survivor in I don’t know how long, brother.

One thing you can say about him: Brady makes a big impression and makes for great TV. There's just one thing that's bothered me the whole time he's been on the show: how frequently he says the word "brody."

It felt like every other word out of this contestant's mouth was "brody" throughout Survivor 51, especially in his final episode before being voted out. He obviously said it in the above quotes, and it turns out that he said "brody" or "brodies" a whopping 21 times during the same interview. That's a lot of brodies, and something tells me I would have been losing my mind if he ended up making it to the end of the game. In the end, he got the chop, as did his finger.

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Survivor airs new episodes Wednesdays on CBS as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Time will tell if 51 ends up being one of the best Survivor seasons, but so far it's not one that's going to be accused of being forgettable.