Survivor 51's Kilby Lost All Of His Worldly Possessions After A Wild Storage Wars Scheme Went South
I can't believe he would do this!
Danny Kilby showed on Survivor that he had guts after threatening to go to rocks to keep ally Lewis Kelly safe. That was bold, but I never would've imagined he'd be so bold as to execute that exact strategy in a bid to win back all his belongings after Season 51. Unfortunately, his attempt to recreate Storage Wars ended in disaster, but it makes for a hilarious story.
Kilby posted on TikTok about how he moved out of his apartment before Survivor and put all his furniture possessions in a storage locker. Unfortunately, just before leaving, he got a new debit card and realized he forgot to change his billing information with the facility. He said:
It feels like there were more options on the table than "see what happens," especially since he was staying with his girlfriend, who might've been able to call on his behalf. I guess I shouldn't be surprised that the same guy who gave a guy a case of beer to teach him to swim would have this kind of casual attitude about all of his things.
Kilby goes on Survivor, has a memorable run, gains a love of aquadumping, but ultimately gets voted out next to Kristin Flickinger. Of course, as a part of the jury, he didn't return home until Season 51 was over. Kilby picked up things from there:
He had just gotten off of one of the best reality shows, and he wanted to recreate the experience from another show. Granted, the stakes were much higher on Storage Wars, as Kilby planned on trying to outbid competitors on all of his belongings to get a discount.
Unfortunately, he didn't win that Survivor money, and as such, didn't have a ton to spare for the auction. Readers can guess where things are headed, but it's great to hear him recap how it all went down:
The wildest part of this story is that Kilby only had $400 dollars, and according to a photo he shared on TikTok, the winning bid was $442. Couldn't he have found a friend or family member to float him an extra hundred? I can't imagine losing everything in my apartment over less than $50.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Learning this makes me think Kilby had a worse exit from Survivor than both Rhode Island Rob and Brady. How can you go on a reality show to win money and leave with a lot less than you started with? Maybe this story will convince Jeff Probst to bring him back sooner rather than later, so he can get a new couch or a portrait of a cheetah dressed as a general.
Kilby is like the poster boy for Survivor's changes to casting in Season 51, and I'm here for it. Finding people who were capable of risking it all to win was a good call, and it's resulted in some real chaos. So chaotic, in fact, people were discussing eating corn from poop, but fortunately even the wilder players shied away from that.
Catch new episodes of Survivor on CBS on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. With these latest eliminations, I'm not sure who will end up winning it all. I will say I have no shortage of favorites, however, and wouldn't mind seeing a few people take home the grand prize.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.