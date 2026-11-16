Danny Kilby showed on Survivor that he had guts after threatening to go to rocks to keep ally Lewis Kelly safe. That was bold, but I never would've imagined he'd be so bold as to execute that exact strategy in a bid to win back all his belongings after Season 51. Unfortunately, his attempt to recreate Storage Wars ended in disaster, but it makes for a hilarious story.

Kilby posted on TikTok about how he moved out of his apartment before Survivor and put all his furniture possessions in a storage locker. Unfortunately, just before leaving, he got a new debit card and realized he forgot to change his billing information with the facility. He said:

So I call them, I spam them, I send emails. There’s no way to get a hold of them on the weekend, and they’re like, oh, you can transfer that details on Monday. Well, I’m like, I’m flying to Fiji before then, so I kind of just rolled the dice and hoped it worked out.

It feels like there were more options on the table than "see what happens," especially since he was staying with his girlfriend, who might've been able to call on his behalf. I guess I shouldn't be surprised that the same guy who gave a guy a case of beer to teach him to swim would have this kind of casual attitude about all of his things.

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Kilby goes on Survivor, has a memorable run, gains a love of aquadumping, but ultimately gets voted out next to Kristin Flickinger. Of course, as a part of the jury, he didn't return home until Season 51 was over. Kilby picked up things from there:

I get back to Canada, the first email I read was, hey, we were not able to reach you, so your stuff is going up for auction unless you pay like $2000 in storage fees or whatever. And I went, I can’t afford 2000 bucks right now, so that sucks. But then I was like, wait, what if I bid at an auction on my own stuff? I made my own Storage Wars, you know what I mean?

He had just gotten off of one of the best reality shows, and he wanted to recreate the experience from another show. Granted, the stakes were much higher on Storage Wars, as Kilby planned on trying to outbid competitors on all of his belongings to get a discount.

Unfortunately, he didn't win that Survivor money, and as such, didn't have a ton to spare for the auction. Readers can guess where things are headed, but it's great to hear him recap how it all went down:

It goes up to 400 bucks. And that’s about as much as I had…Part of me had this whole like after Survivor, I’m just like a minimalist now, man. I don’t need stuff. I lost the bid to my own stuff, so somebody named Prince C now owns all of my belongings, my couch, my cheetah painting where he’s dressed as a general. I called him 'General Cheetah.'

The wildest part of this story is that Kilby only had $400 dollars, and according to a photo he shared on TikTok, the winning bid was $442. Couldn't he have found a friend or family member to float him an extra hundred? I can't imagine losing everything in my apartment over less than $50.

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Learning this makes me think Kilby had a worse exit from Survivor than both Rhode Island Rob and Brady. How can you go on a reality show to win money and leave with a lot less than you started with? Maybe this story will convince Jeff Probst to bring him back sooner rather than later, so he can get a new couch or a portrait of a cheetah dressed as a general.

Kilby is like the poster boy for Survivor's changes to casting in Season 51, and I'm here for it. Finding people who were capable of risking it all to win was a good call, and it's resulted in some real chaos. So chaotic, in fact, people were discussing eating corn from poop, but fortunately even the wilder players shied away from that.

Catch new episodes of Survivor on CBS on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. With these latest eliminations, I'm not sure who will end up winning it all. I will say I have no shortage of favorites, however, and wouldn't mind seeing a few people take home the grand prize.