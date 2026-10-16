Please Pass The Popcorn Because These Eric And Kilby Survivor 'Relationship' Fan Tweets Are Great

Minor spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of Survivor.

Survivor changed the TV world forever when it debuted back in 2000, and countless reality competition shows have been inspired by its format in the decades that followed. We're a few episodes into the whopping 51st season, which is airing on CBS (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). It's been a fun ride so far, and the most recent episode featured an adorably hilarious scene where Danny Kilby and Eric Macksoud became instant besties. Fans have been responding online, and their responses are A+.

While fans often wonder how much money Survivor contestants make, their commentary on each new episode over on Twitter usually includes some great memes. Eric and Kilby's meet-cute on the island has inspired a ton of responses, and I'm pretty obsessed. Case in point: the following Tweet that compared these two players to the love triangle from Challengers. Check it out:

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Eric and his wife when Kilby visits #Survivor51 https://t.co/lFJs7zLAD2October 15, 2026

While Kilby and Eric are seemingly not part of the LGBTQ+ community, it was funny seeing them fall head over heels for each other and become instant bros. The internet is having a field day with their scenes together, and the memes and viral tweets are not disappointing.

Fans might have been mad about Survivor 51's tribe swap, but it created new social dynamic and allowed Eric and Kilby to meet. Another great tweet compared this dynamic duo to Drew and Barrett from the most recent season of Big Brother. Check it out:

Kilby and Eric #Survivor51 https://t.co/02zhusi8bUOctober 15, 2026

These two contestants hit it off immediately, bonding over their shared interest in theatre, wrestling, and video games. While they might have said the word "bro" too many time for my liking, it was pretty adorable. I've been saying that their "love story" is the best one we've seen since Boston Rob and Amber back in All-Stars. Fans sounded off online about Kilby and Eric with a number of funny tweets, some of which you can see below:

"KILBY PLAYING WITH HIS HAIR I’M DEAD"

"please i really need the screen cap of sharonda staring at kilby and eric it’s the perfect reaction image"

"Jelly and Ori move over… Eric and Kilby is #Survivor51 ‘s best show-mance"

"The #Survivor camera operator zooming in on Kilby twirling his hair like it's a Hallmark movie 😭"

Survivor fans are known for their passion, as well as their penchant for making fun of the players. Last week Rob got a ton of flak for quitting the game, and this time it's all about Kilby and Eric. We'll just have to wait and see how long their bromance lasts; Sharonda doesn't seem too happy about their budding relationship.

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Survivor airs new episodes on Wednesdays on CBS as part of the 2026 TV schedule. The Open Era is here, so there's no telling how long this new dynamic duo will even be able to work together on the same tribe.