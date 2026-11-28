Survivor changed the TV world forever when it debuted back in 2000, and it's still going strong to this day. The Open Era is officially here as we watch the whopping 51st season on CBS (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), but fans are already looking to Season 52 in the spring. Namely because the competition series is extending each episode to 2 hours long moving forward. If I'm going to be forced to dedicate this amount of time on a weekly basis, there are a few major changes that I think need to happen to make it work.

While fans constantly wonder how much Survivor contestants make, I haven't seen the fandom very excited for Season 52 to give us 2-hour-long episodes. As a superfan myself, I think there are a few ways that future seasons might be able to win folks over and make the new runtime worth the watch. Hear me out.

I Need More Elements Of Classic Survivor To Fill The Runtime

I think the most obvious change that the competition series needs to make for these 2-hour-long episodes is to extend how long the game lasts. During COVID, the show went from 39 days to just 26, presumably to accommodate the quarantine period that the cast, crew, and production team needed to go under after arriving in Fiji. Jeff Probst made it clear that this change would be permanent, meaning that basically every single day of the game has a challenge and a trip to Tribal Council.

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Longtime fans have been complaining about this format change for years. Namely because it's much harder for contestants to form real bonds when they're subjected to a constant barrage of twists and Tribals. Days off allow for new plans and alliances to form, and can also help the contestants properly whip the votes ahead of time. If we're getting longer episodes every week, why not extend the game's length as well? Even if it's not a full 39 days, I'd love if it even went up to 30. Let's split the difference, Jeff.

(Image credit: CBS)

I'd also love to see more Reward Challenges, separate from the ones where contestants fight for Immunity. More challenges mean more losses, which can often create drama or inspire a change of strategy during the pre-merge part of the game. Having reward challenges can also make way for the return of beloved ones like the gross food challenge or the Survivor auction, which used to happen every single season during the best Survivor seasons.

Personally, I think that it's about time that we saw the return of the Loved Ones' visit as well. The Family Visit created tons of memorable moments during the show's heyday, and it usually ended up making me cry (and creating drama) in the process. This has also been missing since the New Era, and I think that the 2-hour episodes could free up time to include them.

Finally, I would like to see more of camp life on Survivor. With so many twists and turns happening every single episode, we get way less of this in newer seasons. I want to see which contestants are getting on each other's nerves, and some interpersonal drama outside of actual gameplay. After all, the show started largely as a social experiment.

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Survivor airs new episodes on Wednesdays on CBS as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Fingers crossed that some changes are coming to the game starting in Season 51, because two hours is a ton of time to fill.