Survivor's Kilby Loved Clayface, And It Turns Out James Gunn Loves His Gameplay

The wild saga of Danny Kilby continues as the Survivor contestant received a big compliment from James Gunn. Kilby hopped online to share his thoughts about how much he loved Clayface, and Gunn responded by signaling that he loves his gameplay on the CBS series.

Those watching Season 51 on the 2026 TV schedule may want to also make time for Clayface, as Kilby's praise adds to the polarizing reviews of this body horror film. Looks like Kilby wasn't too phased by the gore and gruesomeness, and Gunn hopped on Threads to thank him for his opinion:

Ok this is awesome, especially on the week of your legendary and awesomely balls-out move on Survivor. Glad you liked it.

I'll forever love that the guy in charge of upcoming DC movies is such a big reality television fan. As someone who is becoming a big Survivor fan myself, I would also be honored if Kilby complimented something I was involved in. The wild vote he was able to execute with the help of Maggie's power was so awesome to witness and will be a memorable moment of the new era.

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This latest interaction just adds to the lore of Kilby, who only gets more interesting the more I read about him. From paying a guy in beer to teach him how to swim to his enthusiastic thoughts about pooping in the ocean, I'm just waiting for him to announce a podcast. Maybe Dina tribe member Eric Macksoud can be his co-host, and Survivor fans can just be flies on the wall of their wild conversations.

Kilby's bold move, in which he pressured the rest of Dina Tribe to vote out Linnea over Lewis by threatening to "go to Rocks" to pick who was eliminated, won him another chance to turn things around in his game. If he can get Eric on board with Lewis, those three can run Dina Tribe at least until another merge, assuming they all stick together. The "permanent uncertainty" of this season really kills the typical predictability of a Survivor season.

All this to say, I do hope we see a tribal merge soon. We've seen a lot of shakeups with lots of contestants ever since the split into three tribes, and I would love to see what happens once all of these people get back together. So far, the "alpha" players seem to keep getting tricked by the underdogs, but I wonder if that would keep happening if they're all banded together here soon.

We can only wait and see, as new episodes of Survivor hit CBS on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Stick with CinemaBlend as we continue to keep an eye out for updates from the players and react to all the wild stuff going on this season.