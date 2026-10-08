Survivor's Latest Quitter Is Joking About His Exit, And It's Making Me Angrier

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Survivor 51 episode "What I'm Smellin Is Stinky." Stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription, and read at your own risk!

Survivor 51's Rob Antonson isn't apologizing for removing himself from the competition and is even going after fans for accusing him of wasting a spot on the cast. He's not the least bit sorry for writing his own name down at Tribal Council, and his lack of care just makes me angrier.

I was ready to show some empathy for Rob after he removed himself from a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity on the 2026 TV schedule. Unfortunately, the way he's meme'd the exit and talked about it in interviews has made me less sympathetic, and I agree with the many saying that he should've never been on the season in the first place.

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Rob Is Trolling Survivor Fans Who Are Mad At Him

Survivor made it clear during Rob's medical exam that there was no reason he couldn't continue, but he decided to leave anyway. He was afraid that the "tiny cut," as it was called, could turn into a bad infection and make him sick. This reportedly evolved into him going days without sleep and little food or water.

Had he owned that maybe he overreacted, or just wanted to go home, I could've forgiven Rob. Unfortunately, he's doubling down on social media and trying to mock his critics. Take a look:

Not to be petty, but he put more thought into making that video than he did into his plan to save Eric Macksoud. It gives me the feeling that for Rob, this was never about winning Survivor, but more about promoting his own endeavors on social media. That's the vibe I get, and his comments about his exit haven't done much to convince me otherwise.

Rob Maintains His Fear Of Infection Was Why He Left

Parade had a chance to talk to Rob about his exit, and he added a bit more detail on top of what Survivor previously showed. He said he dealt with an ankle infection as a teenager, so when he had the cut and the same symptoms started cropping up, he feared it was happening again:

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You get a lot of fatigue, and you get some pulses and stuff like that. And that’s what I was feeling in the camp. And I was getting chills. So it was just a lot of stuff that I know when I’m getting sick. I was getting the swollen lymph nodes, so it was just a lot of stuff I was dealing with. I was just kind of trying to toughen it out. And it just came to a point in the game where I had to make a decision.

I totally understand fear getting in your head and the pressure to keep going, knowing that host Jeff Probst hates quitters. It screws with the game, and now there's a notable disparity in players between the Savu and Toka tribes. Had Rob just owned the fact that he was scared and might've overreacted and could've continued playing with no issues, that's easy to get behind.

Instead, however, he's gone on to say that he saw himself as a "main character" of the season, and he was making moves like some of the legends of the game. He also said he made the decision to leave because he had to think of his family, but wouldn't that also be the reason he did Survivor in the first place?

I know it's really easy to be critical, as someone who has never played Survivor, but that's the point. So many Survivor fans submit an audition tape every year, and even celebrities get overlooked for a chance to play. Contestants should do whatever they can to stay in the game, and I can't say that I saw Rob do this in his exit. I know the casting team supposedly tweaked the people they're looking for, but maybe they need to do some more vetting again.

Survivor 51 continues on CBS on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The twists and turns keep coming in the new era, and I genuinely wonder if we'll see anything wilder this season than what we've seen in these opening episodes.