The Masked Singer Season 11 Has Been Entertaining, But I Have One Major Problem So Far

Warning! The following contains spoilers from The Masked Singer's "TV Theme Night." Read at your own risk!

The Masked Singer delivered another entertaining episode in Season 11, but for the first time this season, I couldn't quiet the nagging voice in my head. After the Smack Down round in which Lizard once again stood tall and defeated The Lion (who was revealed to be TV personality Billy Bush), there was no denying it. No contestant so far has stood out as a favorite for me, and I think that's a problem.

Season 11's strong premiere clouded me from seeing it, but after witnessing Joe Bastianich getting robbed of his chance to advance over Lizard, it feels clear. Every previous season has had a clear frontrunner or maybe even two who seemed prime to win, but we haven't seen that in Season 11 yet.

The Masked Singer Has Shown Some Good Singers, But No One Great

The Masked Singer Season 11 has shown us some good singers, but I can't say any of them have knocked me off my feet like others have in previous seasons. The episodes have also featured some of the worst singers we've seen yet, but the truth is the talent pool thus far is just okay.

While I've often argued that The Masked Singer is more about the guessing than the singing, Season 11 is steering me the other way. As much as seeing a shocking reveal is fun, it's also fun to hear some unexpected jaw-dropping performances from performers out of nowhere.

The panel has cried before because a contestant has sung so beautifully, but it's dry eyes all around this season. While I might be the only one with this opinion for now, fans may see what I'm talking about if they use a Hulu subscription to check out past seasons.

The Masked Singer Season 11 Only Has Two More Contestants To Show

With the first wildcard eliminated on The Masked Singer, there are only two more contestants who have not performed. All I'm saying is we better see something spectacular from Koala or Seal, or this might be one of the worst seasons of the series in terms of performers.

One thing I will say is that it's a good thing that Joe Bastianich did go home despite me calling shenanigans on his elimination. While The Lizard was in the Bottom 2 of the night yet again, his vocal range allows him to do a wider range of songs than Bastianich might've had. He did really crush those Billy Joel covers, however, and I won't take that away from him. We'll have to wait and see if this continues to be a problem as the season goes on, or if the Wild Card contestants or someone we've already seen takes a massive step forward with their performances.

Catch new episodes of The Masked Singer on Wednesdays on Fox at 8:00 p.m. ET, and be sure to check out what else is on the 2024 TV schedule. With so much to look forward to, my DVR is going to be clocking in some serious overtime to record all the shows I want to watch.