The Voice Hasn't Produced Many Successful Winners, But Two Major Singers Did Try Out

If Season 30 of The Voice (currently on the 2026 TV schedule) is any indication, some very talented singers on the show never make it to the end of the competition. In the Battle rounds alone, everyone that’s been cut could have just as easily been chosen to move forward. In fact, if you look back through everyone that’s auditioned for the long-running series, some famous names stand out for not having made it through.

What’s more surprising is that The Voice hasn’t actually produced that many successful winners. Sure, Season 1 winner Javier Colon reached the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100, while the first female winner, Cassadee Pope, has multiple chart-topping hits. Plus Season 4 winner Danielle Bradbery has won a Grammy. But back in 2014 for Season 6, country superstar Morgan Wallen was eliminated before the Live Shows, and Luke Combs didn’t even make it in front of the panel of coaches, being deemed “too boring.”

(Image credit: NBC)

The Highest-Selling Country Artist Of All Time Didn't Make It To The Live Shows

Morgan Wallen is currently recognized as the highest-selling country artist of all time, surpassing the previous record held by Garth Brooks and, funnily enough, Luke Combs. Much like Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson, who didn’t need to win American Idol to become a massive star, Wallen is doing just fine on his own. After his Blind Audition, where he sang “Collide” by Howie Day, the “You Proof” singer selected Usher as his coach before Adam Levine used his steal to keep him in the competition during the Battle Rounds, ultimately eliminating him in the Playoffs. According to TV Insider, a desire to move into a country lane while The Voice wanted him to sing pop combined with a naivety about the entertainment industry led him to be thankful for getting cut.

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When you hear Luke Combs describe his experience with the NBC TV series, it’s clear that he’s equally as grateful that he never actually made it on the air and in front of the coaches. Known for his cover of the Tracy Chapman hit “Fast Car,” the singer had more of a cattle call experience with thousands of hopefuls waiting for a turn to perform without any guarantee they would ever even make it to a Blind Audition. And because Combs auditioned with the John Legend song “Save Room for My Love,” he says The Voice also wanted him to stay within that genre and not branch out into country music.

It sounds to me like you shouldn’t feel discouraged if you don’t win The Voice, or even if you never actually make it to air. Because that doesn’t mean it will be the end at any chance of a music career. Sure, the first winner of American Idol, Kelly Clarkson, has gone onto huge success and become one of the winningest coaches on The Voice, but her success seems like the exception when it comes to singing competitions, not the rule. Just ask Chappell Roan and Maren Morris, who also auditioned but never made it in front of the coaching panel.

Even with all of this, I will still be tuning in to the competition series to watch Season 30’s very talented singers as they continue to get one step closer to a winner being crowned in December. New episodes air on Mondays and are then available to stream the day after with a Peacock subscription.