The Voice newbie Riley Green is having a killer first season on NBC’s long-running singing competition, which is currently airing on the 2026 TV schedule. He easily won over the majority of the country music hopefuls during the Blind Auditions and has given the competitors excellent advice that they can continue to carry with them. But no competition is smooth sailing, and the “Don’t Mind If I Do” singer is revealing the toughest part of coaching.

With the Live Shows in full swing, the country hit maker has two of Season 30’s strongest contenders, Joe Henley and Ferryn & Brinkley, still on his team. As we move ever closer to the unveiling of the winning coach and star, Green, who can currently claim the title of being one of 2026’s Sexiest Men Alive, has struggled with having to send so many talented singers home. He told People why he’s having fun during the live performances:

I’m really excited that I’m not having to send people home. That was the toughest thing about what’s gone on so far. It was tough in the auditions because you hear these amazing stories that people have... and they’re taking off to come try to chase their dreams, and maybe they don’t get picked.

Nobody is ever really an overnight sensation, so The Voice’s superstar coaches absolutely understand what it’s like to chase your dreams and have setbacks along the way. I can’t imagine how agonizing it must be to know you have to send home some really talented singers. Whether you’re rookie Queen Latifah or veteran coach Adam Levine, cutting someone’s dream short never gets any easier. So, I get why Green is relieved to just sit back and enjoy the performances, and leave it up to the audience to decide who continues on and who gets cut.

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In an interesting twist for Season 30, the Live Shows have replaced the Knockouts, which happen to be Levine’s least favorite part of the competition for a very similar reason. No The Voice coach wants to have to send home talented singers, and leaving it all in America’s hands takes the pressure off the coaches. The Marshals guest star also said this about his experienceon the show:

Worse than that is once you’ve worked with them and they are on your team and then having to send them home after that, I’m so sick of having to make those decisions. So I’m glad America can do it, and I’ll just try to help them along the way.

One of the best parts of the reality competition show is watching how the coaches really become fans of their own team members. Kelly Clarkson has expressed her commitment to continue collaborating with Team Kelly, and I’m sure other coaches feel just as dedicated to creating such a supportive atmosphere.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see Green touring or doing special performances with his Team Riley singers, especially considering how connected he sounds like he feels with all of them. Also, it would probably go a long way toward making him feel better for those departing contestants.

The Voice Season 30 continues to air on Mondays until December 14th, when a two-hour finale will reveal who is crowned the winner. You can also watch the next day with a Peacock subscription. And Season 31’s The Voice: Celebrity is already waiting in the wings with new host Keke Palmer.