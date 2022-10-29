Every The Voice Coach And The Seasons They've Won

The Voice has been going strong on NBC for 22 seasons, with a unique format that features a panel of four superstar coaches building teams based solely on the potential contestants’ voices. The Voice coaches set themselves apart from other singing competitions with their emphasis on mentoring, rather than judging, and the show’s ability to swap out the musicians who occupy the Big Red Chairs is what host Carson Daly thinks is one of the big secrets to the show’s longevity .

Each coach brings their own expertise, background and musical tastes to the show, which makes every season slightly unique to the others. Blake Shelton has been the only common thread on the panel, appearing on all of its 22 seasons so far. Besides the country star, 15 other big names in music have taken a turn, with two rookies set to make their debuts in Spring 2023. Let’s take a look at all of the coaches, including how many seasons they’ve won.

Blake Shelton

(Image credit: NBC)

Blake Shelton is the leader of the pack when it comes to The Voice coaches in both longevity and wins. The only coach to serve for all 22 seasons so far has collected eight wins in that time. At the beginning of Season 22, the “No Body” singer announced that Season 23 will be his last on the show.

Season 2: Jermaine Paul. Blake Shelton got his first win fairly quickly in The Voice’s run, winning the second season with R&B singer Paul.

Season 3: Cassadee Pope. Country pop singer Pope has released three studio albums since The Voice, and her duet with country singer Chris Young, “Think of You.” went No. 1 on the US Country Airplay chart in 2016.

Season 4: Danielle Bradbery. Blake Shelton completed a three-peat with then-16-year-old Bradbery. She is among artists who found success after The Voice .

Season 7: Craig Wayne Boyd. Team Blake bested three Adam Levine team members in this finale, giving Boyd the crown.

Season 11: Sundance Head. In 2016, Sundance Head beat out competitors who included former child star Billy Gilman. Head was one of many singers on The Voice who also competed on American Idol .

Season 13: Chloe Kohanski. Following her win, Kohanski gave us some behind-the-scenes info about The Voice . In 2019, she began performing as chloe mk, and in 2021 she released the album, All the Same All OK.

Season 18: Todd Tilghman. Pastor and father of eight Tilghman became Shelton’s seventh champion on The Voice. At 42 years old, he is the oldest contestant to win the show.

Season 20: Cam Anthony. The coach’s strategy of clearing the lane for Anthony to be the only R&B singer on his team paid off, as he “ changed the show forever ” and gave the cowboy an eighth victory.

Kelly Clarkson

(Image credit: NBC)

Blake Shelton may have the most victories, but Kelly Clarkson has notched an impressive 50% win rate, winning four out of the eight times she’s coached (Seasons 14-21). Though she stepped away from Season 22 , the American Idol champ will return for Season 23.

Season 14: Brynn Cartelli. In her first year on The Voice, Kelly Clarkson gave A+ advice , leading this 15-year-old pop singer to victory. Cartelli stands as the competition’s youngest winner.

Season 15: Chevel Shepherd. Make that 2-for-2 for the “Breakaway” singer, as 16-year-old Shepherd became the first country artist to win on a team other than Blake Shelton’s.

Season 17: Jake Hoot. This country singer was “in shock” after giving Kelly Clarkson her third win in four seasons.

Season 21: Girl Named Tom. This folk trio comprising siblings Joshua, Caleb, and Bekah Liechty made history as the first group to ever win The Voice .

Adam Levine

(Image credit: NBC)

One of the original coaches, Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine served on the panel for the first 16 seasons, in which he garnered three wins and developed a bromantic rivalry with Blake Shelton. He exited the show ahead of Season 17 after failing to secure an artist in the Season 16 finale, and after a controversial move in Season 15 saw him effectively throw team member DeAndre Nico under the bus in favor of another contestant.

Season 1: Javier Colon. Adam Levine may have gone out with a whimper, but he started with a bang, taking this singer-songwriter all the way to the end, to be crowned the first champion of The Voice.

Season 5: Tessanne Chin. This Jamaican artist beat out some strong competition in Jacquie Lee and Will Champlin to give the Maroon 5 frontman his second win.

Season 9: Jordan Smith. The singer-songwriter blew all of his competition out of the water, coasting to a victory in 2015. In 2022 he also represented Kentucky on NBC’s American Song Contest .

John Legend

(Image credit: NBC)

EGOT winner John Legend has been a fixture on The Voice panel since Season 16, garnering one victory so far. He will step away for Season 23, but is expected to return in future seasons .

Season 16: Maelyn Jarmon. The folk singer wowed voters with her finale covers of Hallelujah and Unforgettable. Funnily, she said the competition was not as stressful to her as the final season of Game of Thrones .

Christina Aguilera

(Image credit: Sony Music Pictures )

Another one of the original panel, Christina Aguilera appeared on six of the first 10 seasons of the NBC competition show (1-3, 5, 8, 10), before winning in her final appearance. Two years after her exit, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer said by Season 10, The Voice had become less about music and more about making good TV moments.

Season 10: Alisan Porter. Some viewers may have recognized the eventual winner from her roles as a child actor, including the titular character of 1991’s Curly Sue. Porter’s victory made Christina Aguilera the first female coach to win a season.

Gwen Stefani

(Image credit: NBC)

The No Doubt frontwoman joined the cast of The Voice in Fall 2014 and has scored one win in her six seasons overall (7, 9, 12, 17, 19, and 22). At the time of her first appearance, she and Blake Shelton were both going through divorces. Since then fans have seen their friendship blossom into romance, and now in Season 22, they are the show’s first husband-and-wife couple to go to battle .

Season 19: Carter Rubin. The 15-year-old pop singer gave Gwen Stefani her first win — beating out two members of her fiancé’s team — and became the youngest male winner in series history.

Pharrell Williams

(Image credit: NBC)

The “Happy” singer was added to The Voice ’s panel in Season 7 . He stayed in the Big Red Chairs through Season 10, winning his sophomore effort.

Season 8: Sawyer Fredericks. The 16-year-old bluesy singer-songwriter has recorded three albums while touring and playing events for charities , including St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Alicia Keys

(Image credit: NBC)

Alicia Keys brought a cool and positive vibe to the panel for Seasons 11 and 12 — winning in her second season — before leaving to record an album . She came back one last time for Season 14 , and we’re holding out hope that she’ll make a return if The Voice ever does an all-women season of coaches.

Season 12: Chris Blue. The soul singer was the very last contestant picked on this season, completing Keys’ team. This was the only season that the last singer chosen has won the whole competition.

Usher

(Image credit: NBC)

Season 4 marked the first time The Voice switched up its coaches, and Usher came on replacing CeeLo Green. The “My Way” crooner made a second appearance in Season 6, notching his first and only win.

Season 6: Josh Kaufman. Kaufman started his Voice journey on Adam Levine’s team but was stolen by Usher in the Battles. Following the show he joined the Broadway cast of Pippin, and was the last person to play the title role before the revival closed in 2015 .

CeeLo Green

(Image credit: NBC)

OG coach CeeLo Green appeared on Seasons 1-3 before stepping away in Season 4. He returned for Season 5 for a final season. The Gnarls Barkley member brought a certain flair to the panel, as he was often accompanied by his cat and tended to choose more unique artists than his counterparts. Those choices, however, did not translate to wins.

Shakira

(Image credit: Shakira)

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer filled in for Christina Aguilera on Seasons 4 and 6, failing to bring an artist to the finale in both seasons.

Jennifer Hudson

(Image credit: NBC)

American Idol alum Jennifer Hudson is probably best remembered for throwing her shoes at the performances she deemed most impressive. She also appeared on two seasons (13 and 15), but got no wins. J-Hud has also appeared on two seasons of The Voice UK.

Miley Cyrus

(Image credit: NBC)

The addition of Miley Cyrus to Season 11, along with Alicia Keys, marked the first time the singing competition featured two female coaches. She returned in Season 13, but the “Wrecking Ball” singer never earned a win.

Nick Jonas

(Image credit: NBC)

Nick Jonas adorned the Big Red Chair in Seasons 18 and 20. While having an artist appear in the finale both seasons, he also failed to take them to victory.

Ariana Grande

(Image credit: NBC)

Pop singer Ariana Grande got some good zingers in on Blake Shelton , however, in her sole appearance on the show — Season 21 — she had no artists representing her in the finale.

Camila Cabello

(Image credit: NBC)

Camila Cabello has proven she’s a force to be reckoned with in her first time on The Voice. We’ll have to watch how Season 22 shakes out to see if she can notch her first victory.

Chance the Rapper

(Image credit: Hot Ones)

The Voice will return for Season 23 in Spring 2023, and three-time Grammy Award winner Chance the Rapper will make his debut.

Niall Horan

(Image credit: Vevo)

Niall Horan, who came to fame on The X-Factor with his band One Direction, will also be joining The Voice family in Season 23.

As long as The Voice is on the air, artists are going to be subbed in and out of the coaching panel. This both keeps the show fresh and allows the artists time to handle other business. With the list of names ever-growing, it’s fun to see what new personalities NBC brings into the mix.