I Was Surprised The Voice Ended On A Cliffhanger Monday, But Tonight's Episode Had an Even Bigger Surprise

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the first two nights of The Battles on The Voice Season 30, which aired October 12 and 13. Episodes are available to stream the day after they air with a Peacock subscription.

Things are really heating up on NBC’s long-running singing competition The Voice, as Season 30 continues to air on the 2026 TV schedule. While Queen Latifah and Riley Green may be the newbies this time around, they’re certainly not acting like it as their teams are dominating The Battles. However, don’t count out veteran coaches Adam Levine, who won Season 29 with Alexia Jayy, and Kelly Clarkson because their teams also rose to the occasion in this surprising set of episodes.

While things got off to a strong start on Monday, the cliffhanger ending was what really stuck with me. However, after tonight's episode, I'm even more shocked about a different revelation.

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(Image credit: NBC)

Riley Green Got A Second Chance With A The Voice Contestant That Previously Got Away

The first night of The Battles was truly one of the best I can remember in the history of The Voice. The talent was of such a high level that it didn’t feel like there were clear and obvious choices with any of the duets. It was also surprising that the coaches weren’t using their saves to keep any of the eliminated singers in the competition.

That is, until the final performance of “Girl Crush” by Little Big Town, when the American Idol winner got to face off with the Marshals guest star to get a second chance to work with Kayleigh Matthews after the country singer surprisingly picked Team Queen during the Blind Auditions.

When Kayleigh first appeared, Riley Green pulled out all the stops, even making the Maroon 5 singer sit in a straw hut known as a duck blind. However, the shenanigans between the two prompted her to avoid them both entirely and instead pick Queen Latifah as her coach.

So, when the Chicago star gave the win to Lillie Kolich, Kelly and Riley decided to go head-to-head to fight for the artist who had previously slipped through both of their fingers. To build anticipation, the reveal of Kayleigh’s new coach was held until Tuesday’s episode.

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Night 2 of The Battles immediately jumped right back into that cliffhanger ending. While Kelly Clarkson declared the duo’s cover of “Girl Crush” to be her favorite ever, Kayleigh ultimately made the decision to take her love for country music over to Team Riley. I’m excited to see what they’ll do together moving forward.

However, that wasn't the biggest surprise of the night.

(Image credit: NBC)

Two The Voice Singers Learned Just How Much They Have In Common

Originally, 19-year-old Marcus Ladden Jr. and 30-year-old Chari weren't even paired together until Queen Latifah decided to switch things up. And thank goodness that last-minute switch happened, because these two artists share something very important. The duo who sang “On My Own" learned that not only did they graduate from the same high school, 10 years apart, but they also had the same music/piano teacher who mentored them both, truly making them the perfect duo to lift each other up.

That’s exactly what they did, too. Watching Chari and Marcus share their talent was a gift, and while Chari might have been more technically skilled because she’s been singing longer, Marcus was so good that Kelly just couldn’t let him slip away and decided to use her steal.

All around, this thrilling set of episodes kept me on the edge of my seat and provided surprises that warmed my heart.

Now, the live shows are on the horizon, but the Season 30 winner of The Voice won’t be announced until December. With the level of talent, I have no idea who’s going to be the last singer standing. Beyond that, the competition series will be shaking things up with Season 31’s The Voice: Celebrity, and I’m definitely curious to see how that will play out. However, for now, I'll be here, thinking about these surprises and how this season of The Voice could shake out.