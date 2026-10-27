I Didn't Expect Adam Levine To Get So Emotional With Another Coach On The Voice, But His Reason Was Totally Valid

Spoiler alert! This story discusses Night 4 of The Battles on The Voice Season 30, which aired October 26. Episodes are available to stream the day after they air with a Peacock subscription.

The final night of The Battles in Season 30 of NBC’s long-running singing competition The Voice, currently airing on the 2026 TV schedule, continued to showcase the incredible level of talent that the coaches selected for their teams. So far, every Battle performance has consisted of two singers equally worthy of moving forward, and this latest episode was no exception. While I still feel like Team Queen has the best chance of winning the season, all of the coaches have singers that could easily slip right in there and take it all. One particular Battle was so good, that it led to an emotional moment involving Adam Levine and another coach.

Kicking off the night was a special coach performance with vets Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson joining newbies Queen Latifah and Riley Green on a spirited version of the classic song “The Weight” by The Band. One of my favorite aspects of The Voice has always been when we get to hear the coaches sing with each other or with the competing hopefuls because there’s just something so special about hearing how they can lift each other up and inspire each other. But on that note, let's get to the main event, shall we?

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(Image credit: NBC)

Two Powerhouse Rockers Laid It All On The Line, Vying for Season 30’s Final Steal

That stellar coach performance was followed by a super impressive Battle of “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman, and both Sophia Liano and Mia Knight more than did it justice before Queen chose Mia to move on. That was quite a moment, but then came Team Adam.

For Team Adam’s final Battle and the final Battle of Season 30, the Maroon 5 singer had his two rock ladies, Dakota Cohan and Destinee Monroe, take on “Bring Me to Life.” With what is one of the best songs possible to showcase female rock vocals, Levine pushed and challenged the powerhouse vocalists to lay it all out there, and they did.

I am a fan of Evanescence and have heard the original song many times, and I’ve also heard endless covers from various past singing competitions because it’s a popular song to take on. But Destinee and Dakota, who jokingly referred to themselves as the DDs, were equally great individually and in their moments harmonizing together. They were clearly locked in with each other and they delivered one of the most memorable Battles of Season 30.

(Image credit: NBC)

Queen Latifah Finally Used Her Steal Ahead Of Cut Week, And It Led To A Sweet Moment

The performance was such a standout that Queen Latifah pointed out that it got her whipping her ponytail around so much that she was worried she might actually throw her hair off. Vocally, they both crushed it, but ultimately Adam Levine chose Dakota, who he compared to Miley Cyrus. After her reaction, it was not at all surprising that the Equalizer star, who had been holding onto her Steal, jumped in to add fellow New Jersey girl Destinee to her team, deservedly so.

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As soon as she did, with a genuine display of emotion, Levine got out of his red coach’s chair to thank Queen and give her a hug. He then stood back to applaud them both and also gave Destinee a hug. You could tell it was such a tough decision for the coach (who won Season 29 with Alexia Jayy), and he seemed grateful and relieved that both rock singers would get to stay.

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The "She Will Be Loved" performer's reaction is a testament to the amount of passionate that The Voice's coaches have in this competition. It's always sweet whenever they share such tender moments with the members of their teams or their fellow coaches. And even though this moment was unexpected, I don't blame Levine at all for having all the feelings.

Next week, the singing competition goes to a whole different level with Cut Week, where the seven artists on each team will get cut down to three. Each coach will pick two singers to go through to the Live Shows, and then the remaining five will have to sing for that third and final spot. The cuts are bound to be heartbreaking because all of the remaining singers are incredibly talented and deserve a chance. With that, we could end up seeing another emotional moment that matches the one involving Levine and Queen Latifah this week.

While we already know the competition series will be shaking things up with Season 31’s The Voice: Celebrity, we won’t actually know who’s crowned the winner of Season 30 until December. So, be sure to keep tuning in to NBC on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET until then.