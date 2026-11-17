Spoiler alert! This story discusses the Live Shows' Y2K Week on The Voice Season 30, which aired November 16. Episodes are available to stream the day after they air with a Peacock subscription.

The Voice Live Shows are in full swing on the 2026 TV schedule, and have been narrowing down Season 30’s incredible talent to the Top 10. In the latest episode of NBC’s long-running singing competition, they continued to pay tribute to the hits of the late ‘90s and early 2000s with Part 2 of Y2K Week with Team Riley and Team Kelly. From the Goo Goo Dolls hit “Iris” to The Chicks’ tune “Cowboy Take Me Away” to Keane’s indie rock track “Somewhere Only We Know,” there was a blend of musical genres that traveled all over the map and gave a glimpse into how challenging it will be to continue to cut singers, moving ever closer to the winning coach and star. I need to talk about the country music.

While veteran coach Kelly Clarkson knows firsthand what it takes to win, having taken the title four times in nine seasons, including during her first season as a coach, The Voice newbie Riley Green should not be deterred, as Season 30 is proving to be anyone’s game. Take it from this rock music fan, who’s quickly being won over by one of Team Riley’s country singers. Sure, Kelly has 14-year-old and 16-year-old powerhouse singers on her team – Brianna Cameron, who sang “Reflection” by Christina Aguilera, and Koumba Diallo, who sang the Alicia Key’s hit “Fallin’” – but it’s the teenager on Team Riley that is making the best case for crooning his way to the finals.

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(Image credit: NBC)

The Voice's Country Singer Joe Henley Is Certainly Making The Case For How He Could Win Season 30

Country singer Joe Henley (not to be confused with Joe Hendry) is only 19 and had never played a gig before auditioning for The Voice, which only makes his journey on the show more impressive. After grabbing the attention of Kelly Clarkson and Riley Green during the Blind Auditions, making it through the Battle Rounds, and hands-down reclaiming his spot on Team Riley for Cut Week, he took on Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance.”

It's one of those country tracks that has crossed over into the mainstream, with deeply emotional lyrics that I’ve personally connected with and that always pull on my heartstrings when I hear it. It was an unexpected choice to hear the #1 hit covered by a male, but Joe crushed it, reinforcing the possibility that he really could win it all in Season 30.

For a rock girlie to be saying that is a big deal! Just saying!

(Image credit: NBC)

I Feel Like Newbie The Voice Coach Riley Green Has a Real Shot At Taking It All With How Strong His Team Is

Sure, Team Adam and Team Kelly have the numbers advantage, with three singers still left on each of their teams while the other coaches only have two. I can’t believe I’m still on the country train, but I actually think that Team has a very good chance of winning in his first season, whether that’s with Joe Henley or the duo Ferryn & Brinkley. He’s proven to have an excellent ear for talent and has given great advice and guidance to his team as their performances have only gotten stronger.

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While we already know the competition series will be shaking things up with Season 31’s The Voice: Celebrity, we won’t learn who will take it all in Season 30, and if that could be country singer Joe Henley, until December. So, be sure to keep tuning in to NBC on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET until then.