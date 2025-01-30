I'm Not A Big Theme Park Guy, But The Star Trek And Back To The Future Creations For Universal Fan Fest Nights Look Super Impressive

To be perfectly frank, theme parks aren’t generally my thing. I don’t have a ton of rich childhood memories attending them, which eliminates any kind of nostalgia factor; I like rides and rollercoasters, but I don’t love them; and I find it endlessly awkward to interact with actors dressed up as popular characters making overt efforts to convince me that they’ve popped off the screen into reality. I certainly see the appeal in all of it for others, but it’s never been an item I put on my personal list of “Favorite Things To Do.” Living in Los Angeles, I could visit Disneyland, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Knott's Berry Farm, LEGOLAND or a number of other locations whenever I want, but I never feel particularly compelled.

It usually takes something extra cool to get me to a theme park… and this week, my eyebrows were effectively raised by the revelations about the upcoming Universal Fan Fest Nights that are scheduled for the spring at Universal Studios Hollywood. On Tuesday, I attended a preview program providing press with an early look at the various treats and creations that will be featured during the engagement, and I walked away impressed by how impressed I was. Not everything that’s currently being planned pressed my buttons, but I was definitely wowed by what was showcased for two properties in particular: Star Trek and Back To The Future.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Star Trek: Red Alert Promises An Immersive Journey Inside The Enterprise-D

I have enough awareness of what’s going on in the theme park space to know that the idea of full immersion has taken a hit recently with the disaster that was the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel, but even with all that in mind, I still found myself impressed by what’s being planned at Universal Fan Fest Nights for Trekkies/Trekkers. Star Trek: Red Alert promises the simulated experience of briefly getting to live within the world of the beloved science-fiction franchise, and the creatives at Universal Studios are taking a cool, extra mile approach that is very easy to appreciate.

Arriving at the special section of the park, visitors will be transported to the distant future (specifically the Picard era of the franchise) and find themselves at the Starfleet Museum – which has the Enterprise-D from Star Trek: The Next Generation as its most exciting exhibit. Rather than just being visible through a digital window, attendees will be able to board the iconic ship and visit key sections. You start in the shuttle station before moving through the sick bay and the control room, and after taking a ride on a turbolift, you get to check out the main attraction: the bridge.

For some fans, being on the bridge of the Enterprise-D might alone be enough excitement, but it feels vital to note that the space hasn’t just been built from scratch for Universal Fan Fest Nights. Instead, the bridge is going to be the screen-used set that was used in the filming of the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Picard, which memorably featured a reunion of the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast in its third season. It’s an extra layer of authenticity that doesn’t have to exist for the event (they obviously could have just built another replica of the space), but I love that it does.

I’m also left fascinated by the tease that was provided about the end of the Star Trek: Red Alert experience. Departing the Enterprise-D will involve visitors using the memorable transporters from the franchise to get back to Earth… but how this effect will be accomplished is being kept a mystery for now. Being the theme park novice that I am, I can’t begin to predict how the engineers will be able to replicate the effect, but I’d be lying if I were to say that my curiosity wasn’t piqued.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Courtyard Square Will Return To 1950s Glory In Back To The Future: Destination Hill Valley

Universal Studios Hollywood is unique in that the theme park is adjacent to the backlot where some of the greatest movies of all time were filmed, and I love how Universal Fan Fest Nights is fully taking advantage of that fact. Recreating production design from Back To The Future is cool by itself, but far, far cooler is recreating that production design in the exact same space where it became iconic.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For Back To The Future: Destination Hill Valley, designers are providing attendees of Universal Fan Fest Nights the opportunity to step into the shoes of Michael J. Fox’s Marty McFly and see Courthouse Square just as he did after traveling back in time to the 1950s – replete with familiar storefronts, classic automobiles, a fake full-service gas station, and the tune of "Mr. Sandman" by The Chordettes playing through speakers.

Additional environmental details include the stage from the Enchantment Under The Sea Dance and Doc Brown’s canine companion Einstein, but my favorite reveal was that there will be recreations of Back To The Future’s finale – which sees a lightning bolt amid a storm strike the clock tower and provide the DeLorean with enough juice to travel forward in time. Just like with the transports for Star Trek: Red Alert, I very much want to know how all of that cinematic magic is recreated in real life.

The opportunity to experience all of this – along with sections of the park dedicated to Dungeons & Dragons, One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen and more – is coming up soon. Universal Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood are scheduled for this spring (specifically April 25-27, May 2-4, May 9-11, and May 16-18). There are multiple different options available for the special event, the price for one/two day general admission tickets starting at $74, and they are on sale now from the official website. Fingers are crossed that it all lives up to its massive potential, as it not only seems particularly awesome from the perspective of a non-theme park regular, but it also has me curious about what they could pull off in future years too.