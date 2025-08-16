I Just Found Out There's A Magical Way To Celebrate If Your Kid Loses A Tooth At Disneyland

Disneyland is a place where millions of families make memories, specifically the sort that often can’t happen anywhere else. A lot of people will go to Walt Disney World or Disneyland to celebrate major milestones like birthdays, weddings, and anniversaries, but it turns out that every significant moment in life is just that little bit sweeter at Disney, including losing a tooth.

A post on Instagram is currently going viral that reveals the special way Disneyland can make losing a tooth become a truly magical experience. If you go to a first aid station, they’ll give you a special container so you don’t lose the tooth while going about your day.

The comments on the original post are full of people who have had similar situations at other Disney Parks. Apparently some other theme parks and resort hotels have their own special ways to handle losing a tooth while at Disney World or Disneyland, including special boxes to put under your pillow and special items for the Tooth Fairy to leave behind.

There are some great stories from people who had a special Tooth Fairy experience at Disneyland or Walt Disney World, either from the perspective of the parent or the kid who lost the tooth. When you think about it, Disneyland might be a place where a lot of kids end up losing teeth just based on the sheer number of them who are in the resort on any given day.

As somebody who covers theme parks professionally, sometimes it seems like you know all there is to know about a place like Disneyland. You experience all the Disneyland attractions and eat as much of the Disneyland food as you can, and you feel like you’ve done it all. ut there’s always something like this that I just wasn’t aware of that pops up now and then.

Like when Disneyland accepts decades-old tickets that have not expired, this can be the sort of moment that people remember. It’s stuff like this that can make a kid’s day extra special, and it helps turn Disney kids into Disney Adults, who then bring their kids back to Disneyland in the future.

As a father of one kid who just went through losing a bunch of teeth, and another who will be going through that soon enough, I now somewhat wish that at least one tooth gets lost while we’re at a Disney Park in the next few years. It would be cool to see what can be done, and it’s the sort of experience that not everybody visiting the parks is ever going to have, making it just that little bit extra special.

Having unique Disney Parks experiences today usually requires spending large amounts of money, so it’s nice to know that there are still “little things” that don’t cost anything, but especially for a young kid, probably make them feel like a VIP.