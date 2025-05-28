Someone Spent Three Months Putting Together Epic Universe's Frankenstein's Manor In LEGO Form, And Please Take My Money
This looks Epic.
After years of waiting, Universal Orlando Resort’s Epic Universe is finally here. It’s open to the general public, and based on early responses, people are loving everything about the world’s newest theme park. One of the most popular attractions has been the Dark Universe dark ride Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment. It’s so beloved by one specific fan that he built the show building out of LEGO, and now I need the company to take notes, so I can buy it and build it myself.
A fan on Twitter was so into the Epic Universe Frankenstein Manor set that he spent three months building it in LEGO. The images of the structure look just like the way the actual show building looks when you visit Epic Universe, and even the interior includes many of the dark ride set pieces, from Dracula’s imprisonment to the Phantom of the Opera and the Creature From the Black Lagoon.
I spent the last three months recreating Monsters Unchained in LEGO form, and it’s now up to become a real set! What do you think @G_Prodigy ? pic.twitter.com/9iQ4WiTU6wMay 28, 2025
And the good news is that if you’re like me and you want to buy this set, there is a real possibility it could happen. The concept has been submitted to the LEGO Ideas website, where fans can vote on whether or not they’d like to see certain concepts become a reality. Ideas that can get enough votes can become real sets.
Many consider Monsters Unchained to be the best ride at Epic Universe, and while I don’t agree, (I think Harry Potter and the Batte at the Ministry edges it out) there’s no argument that it is one of the highlights, and the show building would absolutely make for the best LEGO set out of everything Epic Universe has to offer.
While Disney is the theme park company that popularized castles, Universal Destinations and Experiences hasn’t gone entirely without them. Hogwarts Castle exists at Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Hollywood. Frankenstein Manor is an incredible set piece for Epic Universe, drawing your attention when you simply walk past it, never mind when you see what happens inside.
As somebody who has more than a few Disney-themed LEGO sets on display in my house, I would love to have some Universal options to balance that, and a Frankenstein Manor set would be the perfect place to start. LEGO versions of the Epic Universe portals, the doorways between the various theme park lands, wouldn’t be out of place either.
While many of the franchises that Universal theme parks contain have seen LEGO sets, it would be great to see elements specific to the parks themselves get recognition, too. You can get LEGO sets of various Disneyland or Disney World locations, and Universal is only becoming a bigger part of the global theme park space, with multiple new themed entertainment destinations coming over the next few months and years. Let's get an Epic Universe LEGO set, I’ll buy it.
