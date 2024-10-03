Star Trek’s Michael Dorn And His Next Generation Co-Stars Were Paid Enough So They ‘Couldn’t Say No’ To Picard Season 3, But There’s A More Important Reason Why He Reprised Worf
He didn't agree just for the money.
While Star Trek: Picard certainly wasn’t lacking in The Next Generation alums to share screen time with Patrick Stewart in its first two seasons, Season 3 was something special. With the exception of Will Wheaton, who cameoed Wesley Crusher in the Season 2 finale (and then recurred in Prodigy Season 2), all of the Next Generation main cast members reunited in the Paramount+ subscription-exclusive series during its final season last year. Michael Dorn has now revealed that while money obviously factored into everyone reprising their roles, there was something more important that needed to happen for him to reprise Worf.
Dorn discussed his time playing the Klingon Starfleet officer, who has appeared in more episodes than any other Star Trek character, while visiting Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum. When Rosenbaum asked Dorn what it was that convinced him and his Next Generation cohorts to get back together for Picard, he answered:
Let’s be clear, money is always going to play into an actor’s decision whether or not to take/resume a role since they need to make a living just like the rest of us. So Michael Dorn was fine to be offered that unspecified amount of enticing money, but in order for him to be open to playing Worf onscreen for the first time since 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis, the paycheck alone wouldn’t cut it. He also needed Worf to have a compelling personal arc amidst the main Picard storyline following these protagonists clashing with the Changelings.
Clearly what they came up with was to Dorn’s liking. Although Worf’s Deep Space Nine-related history was barely touched on in Star Trek: Picard Season 3, he had mellowed out significantly in the decades since he was last seen, and he even enjoyed things like tea and meditation. At this stage of his life, Worf was acting as a Starfleet subcontractor with the rank of Captain, and he got to spend time with Michelle Hurd’s Raffi Musiker before he got to meet back up with Jean-Luc Picard, William Riker, Beverly Crusher, Data, Geordi LaForge and Deanna Troi. It was also teased that something happened to the Enterprise-E while under Worf’s command, although he insisted that whatever happened wasn’t his fault.
Star Trek: Picard is now over, and while there are still calls for the proposed Legacy spinoff to continue exploring that era of the franchise, there’s still no official word on if that will happen. That said, there are plenty of other upcoming Star Trek TV shows to look forward to, including the final season of Lower Decks, which premieres October 24 on the 2024 TV schedule.
