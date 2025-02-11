I Was Already Pumped For Ministry Of Magic, Dark Universe And More At Epic Universe, But There's One New Food Item I Already Know I'm Going To Be Obsessed With

Today marks 100 days until the opening of Epic Universe, the newest theme park at the Universal Orlando resort. The fact that we are getting an entirely new theme park would by itself be worthy of celebration, but Epic Universe looks to have some absolutely incredible lands and attractions that will appeal to all theme park fans. But that’s not all. Today we got a look at the food that will be on offer at the various lands, and I am already planning my day-one menu.

I thought that when I walked into Epic Universe for the first time I would make a beeline for Dark Universe. Of everything we know about Epic Universe, it’s the land that has me the most excited from a theme standpoint. Dark Universe looks incredible and it also has what looks to be an absolutely incredible dark ride. But now I’m thinking that my first stop will be the Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic because I’ll be starting my day with a butterbeer crepe for breakfast.

(Image credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

Of all the food items that Epic Universe revealed today, and most of them look incredible, the one I’m now obsessing over is a butterbeer crepe. It looks incredible, and the flavors of butterbeer in a breakfast pastry sound absolutely amazing. A butterbeer pancake or waffle would be equally good, but since a large portion of the new Wizarding World land is dedicated to Wizard Paris as seen in the Fantastic Beasts movies, the crepe makes more thematic sense.

I'm not even a massive Harry Potter fan but I can't deny that the new Wizarding World has me impressed. The new Ministry of Magic dark ride looks quite impressive, but I'm mostly digging the vibes that come from the 19th-century Paris portion of the land. Sitting outside Cafe L'air De La Sirene with this crepe and an espresso may be my version of heaven.

That’s not to say that I won’t be also partaking of the food found in Dark Universe once I get over there. The blood orange chicken sandwich looks particularly enticing, though the Darkmoor Black Wings are also intriguing. Either of those will likely do for a solid lunch.

(Image credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

When it comes to dinner, I’ll have some decisions to make. If there’s one thing that Epic Universe looks to be missing, it’s a table service restaurant on par with Mythos, one of the best theme park restaurants around. There will likely be some high-quality options at the Helios Grand Hotel attached to Epic Universe, but if I’m eating in the park, as a fan of quality pizza, I will have to try Pizza Moon at some point to see if it’s any good. Theme park pizza is a difficult thing to do well but this picture is certainly making me hungry.

(Image credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

With a menu of food and drinks that looks as impressive as its list of attractions, Epic Universe is only looking more incredible. These last 100 days can’t go by fast enough. Epic Universe is almost here.