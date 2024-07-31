It's Such A Bold Move Epic Universe's New Wizarding World Land Will Bring Back A Harry Potter Character You Love To Hate, For More Than One Reason

Over the last several months Universal Orlando Resort has been revealing new details about the new Epic Universe theme park opening next year, one land at a time. By process of elimination, we knew the final announcement would be focused on the resort’s third Wizarding World of Harry Potter land, and it looks like they may have left the best for last.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic isn’t just a new Harry Potter land, it’s something a bit unique and honestly, a pretty bold take on the franchise, as it will both add a new chapter to the Harry Potter story that we never got in the books or the movies, while combining that with a land that is mostly set in an entirely different era, that of the defunct Fantastic Beasts movies.

Epic Universe’s Ministry Of Magic Land Will Feature The Trial Of Delores Umbridge

The flagship attraction for the new Ministry of Magic land will fittingly take place inside the British Ministry of Magic building. The dark ride, called Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry, will focus on the trial of the worst Harry Potter character, Dolores Umbridge. Guests will be spectators at the trial when Umbridge attempts an escape, leading to a chase throughout the building, which will include Harry, Ron, and Hermione leading an attempt to recapture the dark wizard and terrible school teacher.

It will be interesting to see exactly how the characters and the actors from the Harry Potter movies will be used in the new attraction, if at all. In the attractions in the other Wizarding World lands we have seen Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and the rest of the cast reprise their roles, but those rides all opened years ago when the actors were still the same age as their characters.

Concept art indicates that actress Imelda Staunton will reprise her role as Dolores Umbridge. However, other concept art would seem to indicate the ride will use animated characters, rather than screens. If that’s the case it could explain how the attraction will get around the fact that the Harry Potter movies, and the actors in them, are decades older than the time the ride is set. The attraction may not need the actors in person. It might only use their voices, though it could also use soundalikes, as there’s no mention in the announcement of any Harry Potter movie actors being part of the ride.

But what makes Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry most interesting is that while it is an attraction set at the British Ministry of Magic in the 1990s, the rest of the land is set hundreds of miles away and decades earlier.

The Rest Of Epic Universe’s Wizarding World Is Set In The Time Of Fantastic Beasts

Outside of the Ministry of Magic, we won’t see a city that looks like London in the 1990s, we’ll see Paris in the 1920s. The rest of the land is inspired by the Fantastic Beasts franchise and will be themed as Place Cachée, the Diagon Alley of Paris.

There will be an “in-universe” explanation of how you’ll be able to travel between places and eras within the land. A version of the Floo network, something called the Métro-Floo, will be at play.

Wizarding Paris will have its own attraction in the form of Le Cirque Arcanus. The stage show will include Ringmaster Skender, who has gotten a hold of Newt Scamander’s case of magical creatures and is using them to enhance his circus.

The land will have its own wand shop, Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique, which will include some wanks available at Diagon Alley as well as brand-new options. There will also be multiple locations around the land where guests can use their wands to interact with the environment. The land will also include characters from all over the Wizarding World who will be able to interact with guests.

Wizarding World classic Butterbeer will, of course, be available in the new land. In addition, the Ministry of Magic land will include a pair of cafes, Café L'Air De La Sirène promises inspiring architecture while Le Gobelet Noir will be a food location where dark wizards can get a bite away from prying eyes. Bar Moonshine is a bar for American wizard ex-pats. It sounds like a fairly traditional American sports bar, just one where the sport being celebrated is Quidditch.

With the fifth land announcement for Epic Universe, we now have a pretty complete picture of what Epic Universe will be when it opens next year. The only question now is when will it open next year. A Summer 2025 opening has been promised, but exactly when we’ll all get to enjoy all this is still a mystery.