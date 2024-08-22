One Big Reason Epic Universe's New Hotel Looks Like It May Become My New Favorite Theme Park Resort

There are good theme park resort hotels, and then there are great theme park resort hotels. I've stayed in some of both, and while each has its charm, few reach the scale of Disneyland Grand Californian or Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom Lodge. However, alongside a new theme park, Universal Orlando Resort and Lowes are building a new hotel, and it may have enough to be the best of them all.

Over the last several months, Universal Orlando Resort has been drip-feeding us everything we know about Epic Universe, and while the announcement of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic land in July revealed the last piece of the park itself and its lands and attractions, there are a few details left. This morning, Universal Destinations and Experiences revealed more about the Helios Grand Hotel, which may have some of the best views of any theme park hotel.

(Image credit: Universal Orlando)

The Helios Grand Hotel Will Give Guests Incredible Views Of Epic Universe

If there’s a value to staying “on property” at any theme park resort, it’s that you’re closer to everything around, and getting access to the parks is that little bit easier. But few theme park resorts offer the ease of access that the Helios Grand will have for Epic Universe. The hotel is connected to the park itself, so guests of the hotel will have their own dedicated entrance to the park.

The entrance itself is pretty amazing and will make every guest of the hotel feel special, but the hotel’s proximity to the park doesn’t simply mean it’ll be faster to get on the rides. It’s also creating some incredible views of Epic Universe’s Celestial Gardens area. The lobby will boast floor-to-ceiling windows showing off the park, so even just hanging out in the lobby, you’ll have an amazing view.

(Image credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

Bar Helios Is Everything I Could Want From A Resort Lounge

But if anything, the view only gets better as you move up. The Helios Grand Hotel will include a rooftop bar, Bar Helios, which will offer drinks and tapas (say no more, I’m sold) with 360-degree views. You can bet those window seats with a view of Epic Universe will be in high demand, and I will certainly be trying to hold down a table every night. Epic Universe’s Celestial Gardens already sound incredible and I can’t wait to see them at night.

The Helios Grand certainly won’t skimp on the things you expect a resort hotel to have. There will be a lobby bar and restaurant, a resort pool with a bar, a coffee shop, a fitness center and a game room. The rooms are sure to be comfortable, and some of the rooms are Kids’ Suites decorated in a How To Train Your Dragon style. This is likely a sample of what the forthcoming Universal Kids Resort hotel may look like.

There's no word yet on when reservations will be available for the new resort. We still don’t know when the theme park will be open to the public. Epic Universe will open sometime next summer, but an exact date has yet to be announced. Maybe that will be next month’s announcement.