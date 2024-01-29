Sarah Hyland Declares Disney World Her Favorite Place On Earth (And I'm Obsessed With Her Great Tower Of Terror Pic)

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on Earth, and for many people, it is their favorite place in the world to be. We can count Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland among that number. The young actress spent the weekend at Vacation Kingdom with some friends, and I am obsessed with pretty much all of these pictures, but none more so than her Tower of Terror shot.

In the fantastic gallery that Sarah Hyland posted to Instagram is a pic of her and her friends on the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. When VIPs visit Disney World they tend to get ride vehicles to themselves, so there are plenty of empty seats here, making the people very clear. We have the people screaming in terror and covering their faces, and then we have Hyland and her husband Wells Adams making out in the back. It’s a true work of art.

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) A photo posted by on

I love this picture because honestly getting that pose just perfect like that is harder than it looks. Posing for ride photos is a skill that takes practice and determination. And of course, seeing two people making out while others scream in fear around them just makes the whole thing that much more perfect.

But the Tower of Terror picture isn’t even the only one here that’s great. The first picture shows Sarah Hyland with the group of friends that went to Disney World with her. But they let the Plaid, the Disney World Cast Member who is acting as the group’s tour guide get in the picture with them, which is just awesome. Also, the group dined at Club 33, which makes me infinitely jealous as the Disney Parks exclusive Club 33 is one of the places I still haven’t found a way into. And this wasn't even Hyland's first time at a Club 33.

And now I want to go back to Magic Kingdom because seeing Sarah Hyland’s picture and comments about Disney World fireworks reminds me that I haven’t seen Happily Ever After in over a year and I just need to get back there. Disney World fireworks are almost always great, but Happily Ever After is one of the best nighttime spectaculars ever.

Wells Adams, also posted images from the trip, including a few additional looks at some of Disney World’s newest attractions like Tron: Lightcycle Run and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) A photo posted by on

I totally understand why Sarah Hyland calls Disney World her favorite place on earth. My favorite place on earth tends to be whatever theme park I happen to be in, but Disney World is truly in a class by itself. It’s not just a theme park but an experience, a place where you can truly leave the rest of the world behind.