Sarah Hyland Spent Her 33rd Birthday At Disneyland's Club 33, And I'm More Than A Little Jealous

Despite Modern Family being off the air for a few years now, Sarah Hyland is staying booked and busy. For one thing, the actress spent the summer hosting the Peacock reality series Love Island USA. Amidst the reality series drama, she also found time to honor her own love story, celebrating one year of marriage to her husband Wells Adams. The recently-turned 33-year-old also just celebrated her birthday at Disneyland, and as a Disney fan myself, I can’t help but be a little bit jealous.

It’s no secret that Hyland is a fan of the Disney Parks, so it makes perfect sense that she chose to celebrate her latest birthday at the Happiest Place on Earth. What made the visit even more special was that she got to celebrate 33 years at the infamous Club 33 — a bucket list item for many Disney Parks fans. The birthday girl shared a carousel of pictures of the celebration on her Instagram:

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) A photo posted by on

Included in the photo dump are current pictures of Hyland and her husband, as well as a throwback shot of them from six years ago when they also dined at the exclusive club. The fact that she has been to Club 33 multiple times just makes me even more jealous, even if I am happy for her.

Adhering to the strict photography rules, the Modern Family star only snapped a few shots during her time there. Those included her and Adams on the balcony outside, as well as the standard photo on the staircase leading up to the famous dining room. She also slipped in a photo of the menu, which included a special happy birthday wish.

Dining in wasn’t the only thing she was up to, though. Hyland also posted a picture of herself with what appeared to be a gift bag from the gift shop. Merchandise from Club 33 is even better than the meal if you ask me! After all, a meal is over in a few hours, but you can cherish Disney ears and bags for the rest of your life!

If you’re not a certified Disney adult, you’re probably wondering why all this matters. Well, CinemaBlend's own Dirk Libbey once wrote about the fascinating history of the Disneyland Club 33 lounge that’s worth reading. But the basics are this: it’s an exclusive location inside Disneyland that only a select few get to visit. Club 33 membership is pricey, and it's rumored that there is a waiting list for years long to even join.

For a long time, it was the only place on the Disneyland property that served alcohol, though that has changed since the reopening of the park after the COVID-19 shutdown. Still, Club 33 remains a mystery and bucket list item for frequent Disneyland visitors. Thankfully, you don’t have to shell out thousands of dollars to get a glimpse, you just have to know somebody who has a membership. That's obviously easier said than done, but at least there’s some hope for us!