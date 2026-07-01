I Went To Universal Kids Resort, And One Ride Should Go On Your Bucket List (Even If You're Grown)

Universal Kids Resort in Frisco, Texas, is one of the biggest things happening in theme parks this year, and it is now officially open for business. The park is one-of-a-kind in that it was created for families with younger children — specifically between the ages of 3 and 9 years old. However I got the chance to preview the park ahead of time with my pre-teen, so not only can I confirm that there is plenty for kids of all ages, there’s one ride that even the grown folks shouldn’t miss.

While the rides in Universal Kids Resort’s seven themed lands are geared toward a younger crowd — and therefore are less extreme overall than your favorite rides at Epic Universe and other parks — they were designed to accommodate older kids and even parents who want to ride along with their children. So I don’t want to hear any excuses — you’ve got to check out the Bello Bay Cruise (as seen below).

(Image credit: Attractions 360)

The water ride is a take on your typical river rapids ride, and who doesn’t love jumping into one of those circular vessels on a hot day? However, instead of a fairly serene ride interspersed with shrieks as rapids splash riders’ laps and waterfalls threaten to douse your boat, the Bello Bay Cruise ramps up the fun in a very Minions-worthy way.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

For one thing, the boat rarely stops spinning, so be warned if you tend to get dizzy easily. The narrow channel also lends itself to some pretty rough jolts that add to the screams, and you even get caught in a “whirlpool” that sends you down a small drop:

(Image credit: Universal Kids Resort)

The drop isn't too exteme for younger riders, but it was fast and a little something unexpected, and overall it was more fun than I typically have on a rapids ride.

Also, the Bello Bay Cruise does everything it can to ensure you get wet. If the rapids and the waterfalls don’t get you, there are the spray stations to contend with. Those sit on the overpasses so that other parkgoers can take aim at anyone who may not look thoroughly soaked. And here’s the thing — under that hot Texas sun, you will welcome the cool relief.

There were plenty of rides that kept my 11-year-old fully entertained on our Universal Kids Resort preview, with some highlights being the Jurassic World Cretaceous Coaster and Puss in Boots’ Swings Over Del Mar. Another water option was available in the SpongeBob area of the park, with the Bobbing Barrels also allowing friends, family or random passersby to spray you as you go.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All in all, kids of any age should find plenty to like from the rides, the shows, the character meet-and-greets, splash pads and climbing areas. There’s even a Sensory Garden for when the little ones (or anyone else) get overstimulated.

Whatever activities you choose to fill your day at Universal Kids Resort, I suggest you do yourself a favor and make the Bello Bay Cruise one of them.

Universal Kids Resort is open as of Wednesday, July 1, coinciding with the release of Minions & Monsters on the 2026 movie calendar. The park is located in Frisco, Texas, which is just north of Dallas.