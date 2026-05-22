‘The Rides, The Food, The Vibes.’ Epic Universe Fans Are Sharing Their Most Magical Memories On The Park’s First Anniversary
Congratulations are in order.
Expectations were high for Epic Universe at the Universal Orlando Resort when it opened one year ago, and thanks to all of its rides and shows, as well as deeply immersive worlds from Super Nintendo, Harry Potter and more, it not only met those expectations — it surpassed them. All of its achievements deserve to be celebrated, and they definitely were, as fans marked Epic Universe’s first anniversary by sharing their favorite memories of visiting the park over the past year.
Epic Universe opened its doors on May 22, 2025, and by taking only the best elements of theme park designs that came before it, it’s been considered revolutionary from the beginning. Fans showed their appreciation for what the Universal park has been able to accomplish, with ThrillGeek reminiscing on when “the world changed” 365 days ago. They posted:
One year ago, the world changed. 🌍✨ Can’t believe it’s already been 365 days of magic, thrills, and epic adventures at Universal Epic Universe. Still not over how incredible this place is! Here’s to many more memories. 🎢🚀 pic.twitter.com/ROjAJ4NjwqMay 22, 2026
Several people said they’ve made repeat trips to the Orlando, Florida, park over the past year, with X (Twitter) user scottler424 listing everything that made his visits special:
It doesn’t even matter if you prefer the Monsters Unchained dark coaster over Battle at the Ministry of Magic, either, because for fans like Cutoffshark, it was about being able to experience all of those immersive attractions. They wrote:
Another park-goer shared a special moment from the Dark Universe, where his kids had quite the conversation with Igor:
Happy one year anniversary to Epic Universe! We had such a great time there last year and it can’t wait to go back. And a highlight of our time there was my kids talking to Igor for a bit. 😂 Such a great character interaction. pic.twitter.com/qQP1De3P5yMay 22, 2026
Even those who weren’t able to attend the one-year anniversary in person still seemed to be thinking about the memories they made — and possibly even revealing which portal was their favorite, with FalconSQN tweeting:
Another satisfied customer, kristanovva, said Epic Universe has become an important destination for her friends and family, writing:
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Several fans, in fact, even said they were “lucky” to get to experience the premiere park experience, saying that what we see of the portals on social media is nothing compared to actually being submerged in these worlds. As crownkingwarrio said:
It seems the past year has been an overall good one for Epic Universe, but the theme park doesn’t seem to be resting on its laurels, with testing reportedly underway for a potential huge change. Hopefully, the park continues to build on its early success with future expansions.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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