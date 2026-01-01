Theme Parks Are Getting Some Major Upgrades In 2026, And The Most Exciting Isn't At Disney Or Universal

2025 was a great year for the theme park industry. At the top of the list, we of course saw the opening of the incredible Epic Universe, but we also saw other major advancements, including an audio-animatronic Walt Disney and the first Universal Studios Hollywood Fan Fest Nights.

It’s going to take quite a bit of work for 2026 to top what 2025 gave us, but what’s clear from every major theme park company in the world is that they are certainly going to try. The behemoths of Disney and Universal have some absolutely incredible new additions coming this year, but the most exciting new addition to theme parks may not be found in California or Florida.

(Image credit: Universal Parks and Resorts)

Universal Kids Resort Could Be Epic Universe For The Elementary School Set

It’s absolutely wild that a year after Universal Destinations and Experiences opens a brand new theme park and a new horror attraction, it’s going to go ahead and just open another theme park. Universal Kids Resort in Texas will be a smaller park geared toward families with young children. It will include lands dedicated to Jurassic World, Shrek, and, of course, the Minions. It’s a new endeavor for Universal, but if it’s successful, it has a chance to cause the whole industry to take notice.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Experiences)

Disneyland and Walt Disney World don’t have any major brand-new attractions coming in 2026. Both are in the middle of major upgrades that will revolutionize the resorts, but Disney World is only partway through its expansion, and the transformation of the Disneyland Resort is only getting underway now. However, two major attractions are getting updates that will make them feel like new.

Soarin' Around the World is set to become Soarin’ Across America with the aerial theater attraction getting a brand new film to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States of America. Meanwhile, Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run is getting a new story of its own, which will include The Mandalorian & Grogu.

The Soarin updates will hit Epcot at Memorial Day and Disney California Adventure just before the 4th of July. The Smuggler's Run update will hit both parks in May alongside the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu movie.

(Image credit: Universal Studios Hollywood)

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift Is My Most Anticipated Roller Coaster (Universal Studios Hollywood)

The Fast & Furious franchise has always seemed underutilized at Universal parks, but that may finally change when Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift opens at Universal Studios Hollywood. The ride is the roller coaster that the franchise has always deserved, which includes ride vehicles that drift around corners and loops around the park’s own infrastructure.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Hong Kong Disneyland Resort)

Disney Adventure World Isn’t A New Park, But It May Feel Like One (Disneyland Paris)

A brand new Disney theme park is coming, but the collaboration between Disney and Miral in Abu Dhabi is still several years away. In the meantime, we’ll see the transformation of Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris into Disney Adventure Park, which will include the opening of the second World of Frozen in a Disney park and its incredible new animatronics, which will also be coming to the Frozen attraction at Epcot early in 2026.

(Image credit: Walt Disney World)

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets Is Everything I've waited For (Disney's Hollywood Studios)

It feels like rumors of the demise of the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster starring Aerosmith have been running around since shortly after the ride opened. This year, it was finally confirmed that such a thing will happen. While the core ride will remain, it will transform in 2026 into Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets, something fans have literally been asking for for years.

(Image credit: Silver Dollar City)

Silver Dollar City Resort Will Take This Amazing Park To The Next Level (Silver Dollar City)

In an industry dominated by Disney and Universal, it can be difficult to get noticed if you’re anybody else, but Silver Dollar City has carved its own place in the business with a combination of great roller coasters, amazing food, and an atmosphere you just can’t find at most other theme parks.

If there’s anything Silver Dollar City is missing, it isn’t a ride; it’s a place to stay when you’re done with rides. Luckily, that oversight will be rectified this year when Silver Dollar City Resort, the first park hotel, opens its doors. Resort hotels are key to making any theme park trump feel ike a real getaway from reality, and I can’t wait to book a stay at this one.

(Image credit: Legoland)

Galacticoaster (Legoland California/Legoland Florida)

As a dad with young kids, I’ve spent almost as much time at Legoland California in recent years as I have at any Disney or Universal park. It’s a great way to introduce theme parks to younger kids with attractions and experiences made for them, but the biggest new addition in years is coming to the park, both in California and Florida.

Legoland Galacticoaster will be the first indoor coaster at Legoland, and while the ride is obviously giving off serious Space Mountain vibes, it has a design element where kids can create their own spacecraft that is distinctly LEGO.

(Image credit: Dollywood)

NightFlight Expedition Could Be The Best New Ride Of 2026 (Dollywood)

What’s better than a roller coaster, a whitewater ride, a river journey, or a flying attraction? It has to be a ride that is all four of those things at once. NightFlight Expedition, coming to Dollywood in 2026, looks to be one of the most ambitious theme park attractions, not simply at Dollywood, but at any theme park in the world. It embraces the bark’s location by spotlighting the Smoky Mountains, but in a way that seems guaranteed to impress every rider.

This is only a small fraction of the new additions coming to theme parks in 2026. It's going to be a huge year of rides, shows, events, and more. We may even get a few surprises, but whatever happens, theme park fans are going to be the big winners.