Green Lantern
Reckless test pilot Hal Jordan is given an alien ring that bestows him with powers that inducts him into an intergalactic police force, the Green Lantern Corps.
Latest about green lantern
Zack Snyder Revealed Justice League Concept Art With Green Lantern, And Wow
By Corey Chichizola
Zack Snyder wanted to include Green Lantern in Justice League, and we can see what that might look like.
Stargirl's First Season 2 Trailer Introduces Green Lantern's Daughter, Thunderbolt, And More DC Awesomeness
By Nick Venable
Stargirl is back for Season 2, and there are quite a few new heroes and villains for fans to meet.
Justice League Fan Art Brings Green Lantern To Life, And Zack Snyder Approves
By Corey Chichizola
Zack Snyder didn't get to include Green Lantern in Justice League, but he could have looked awesome.
HBO Max's Green Lantern Series Has Found Its Second Hero
By Mick Joest
Another hero has been revealed for HBO Max's Green Lantern series.
Justice League: Zack Snyder Reveals How Green Lantern Would’ve Factored Into The Knightmare Reality
By Erik Swann
Zack Snyder shares more regarding his Justice League plans for Green Lantern.
Zack Snyder Showed His Green Lantern To DC Fans And There’s Video
By Corey Chichizola
The Snyder Cut nearly included John Stewart, and now we can see what he'd look like.
Guy Gardner: 5 Things To Know About The Green Lantern Character From The Comics
By Jason Wiese
Who is Finn Whitrock's Green Lantern character, Guy Gardner?
Zack Snyder’s Green Lantern Actor Shares Cool BTS Photos From His Justice League Shoot
By Sarah El-Mahmoud
John Stewart was originally set to show up in the SnyderVerse.
HBO Max's Green Lantern Shows Has Cast An AHS Favorite As A Comics Character
By Sean O'Connell
It's not Hal Jordan this time out.
