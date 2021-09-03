Trending

Green Lantern

By

Reckless test pilot Hal Jordan is given an alien ring that bestows him with powers that inducts him into an intergalactic police force, the Green Lantern Corps.

Latest about green lantern

Martian Manhunter in the Snyder Cut

Zack Snyder Revealed Justice League Concept Art With Green Lantern, And Wow

By Corey Chichizola

Zack Snyder wanted to include Green Lantern in Justice League, and we can see what that might look like.

Stargirl's First Season 2 Trailer Introduces Green Lantern's Daughter, Thunderbolt, And More DC Awesomeness

By Nick Venable

Stargirl is back for Season 2, and there are quite a few new heroes and villains for fans to meet.

Green Lantern in the comics

Justice League Fan Art Brings Green Lantern To Life, And Zack Snyder Approves

By Corey Chichizola

Zack Snyder didn't get to include Green Lantern in Justice League, but he could have looked awesome.

HBO Max's Green Lantern Series Has Found Its Second Hero

By Mick Joest

Another hero has been revealed for HBO Max's Green Lantern series.

Green Lantern John Stewart (DC Comics)

Justice League: Zack Snyder Reveals How Green Lantern Would’ve Factored Into The Knightmare Reality

By Erik Swann

Zack Snyder shares more regarding his Justice League plans for Green Lantern.

Green Lantern in the comics

Zack Snyder Showed His Green Lantern To DC Fans And There’s Video

By Corey Chichizola

The Snyder Cut nearly included John Stewart, and now we can see what he'd look like.

Guy Gardner is a Green Lantern Corps member

Guy Gardner: 5 Things To Know About The Green Lantern Character From The Comics

By Jason Wiese

Who is Finn Whitrock's Green Lantern character, Guy Gardner?

Green Lantern John Stewart in DC Comics

Zack Snyder’s Green Lantern Actor Shares Cool BTS Photos From His Justice League Shoot

By Sarah El-Mahmoud

John Stewart was originally set to show up in the SnyderVerse.

HBO Max's Green Lantern Shows Has Cast An AHS Favorite As A Comics Character

By Sean O'Connell

It's not Hal Jordan this time out.

DC FanDome logo

12 DC Projects We Hope Get The Spotlight At DC FanDome 2021

By Adam Holmes

Now that the next DC FanDome has been announced, here are the movies and TV shows we hope get covered there.

123...789NextArchives