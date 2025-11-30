Ryan Reynolds Has A Funny Take On Green Lantern Being His Son’s ‘Favorite’ Movie
Every movie is probably someone's favorite.
Starring in and producing one of the most successful superhero movies of all time has to be a great way to make up for past failures, and one can assume that Deadpool and Wolverine’s Avengers-topping billion-dollar box office went a long way in tamping down the stigma of Ryan Reynolds having also starred in one of the biggest flops of the modern era, Green Lantern. But it sounds like he still can’t avoid the DC flick coming up repeatedly in his daily life, and it’s not just from social media trolls.
As it turns out, while Green Lantern’s glaring sights and sounds didn’t win over general audiences when it hit theaters in 2011, it eventually did win the heart and mind of someone very important to the lead actor: his son. (As well as someone at CinemaBlend, though they’re clearly not as important to the celeb.) For a Q&A event for the Wall Street Journal’s Leadership Institute, Reynolds was asked about a noteworthy failure in his career, to which he shared this amusing anecdote:
Indeed, several people in the audience did start to laugh when he namechecked the ring-bearing DC hero, which was to be expected. That movie essentially squashed any and all future plans to give GL a bigger live-action presence, and not even the Arrowverse paid off on giving David Ramsey's Diggle the moniker, despite fans begging for it at the time. Thankfully, he never stopped being a major player in DC's various animated series and movies in the aftermath, and I can't flipping wait for HBO's Lanterns to give the character(s) due vindication. But that's for another time.
While most of us are happy to keep our past downfalls mentally locked away for the long haul, Ryan Reynolds is clearly not so lucky. By all means, he likely feels a certain sense of pride and accomplishment by his son being so passionate about rewatching one of his movies. But there are probably a smattering of other projects that the actor would want to swap in its place, considering he Maybe not Buried or the Deadpool flicks yet, though, at least until the kid is older.
To that end, though, the Two Guys and a Girl vet talked just prior about learning how important it is that his and Blake Lively's children see that side of their careers, since so much of what their young minds take in is all of the glitz, glory and success. Reynolds spoke to that ongoing worry, saying:
Maybe a little weird to have to use one of their favorite movies as an example of something that failed, but that lesson will no doubt make more sense as they get older.
Beyond that, Green Lantern helped Reynolds learn that good dialogue is as valuable as giant stunts, which possibly helped spark the desire to make Deadpool the quippiest, most dialogue-chomping character possible when those films were being put together. Although I guess one's mileage will vary on whether that's a good thing or not.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
At least he wasn’t part of Team Bowl Cut like Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner, because that might have killed his entire career right there in 2014, and possibly could have doomed his relationship with Blake Lively before it started. Which would mean he never would have had a son who grew up to watch Green Lantern every day. Never underestimate the power of avoiding a bowl cut.
Fans can probably expect to see Deadpool showing up in Avengers: Doomsday more than they can expect to see Reynolds suiting up for James Gunn's DCU. He already amusingly expressed his disinterest, reportedly telling James Gunn to “fuck off” when the filmmaker jokingly asked if he’d be up for it. I'd still expect some kind of on-screen reference to it, though.
Green Lantern is currently available to stream via HBO Max subscription.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.