Lanterns' Damon Lindelof Explains Himself After Angering Comic Book Idols: 'Green Is F---ing Awesome'
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As one of the big brains behind Lost, Damon Lindelof is something of a polarizing pop culture figure. Watchmen and The Leftovers are two of my all-time favorite TV shows, so I'm always on board with whatever he does, including the upcoming HBO series Lanterns., where he's an EP alongside the brilliant (and also subversive) DC Comics scribe Tom King. Some of Lindelof's past comments about Green Lantern sparked some recent negativity from a GL writer, and he's now aiming to clear the air.
Lindelof's comments were made on the podcast Loveitt or Leave It in 2024, long before the surprisingly sizeable backlash to the non-vibrant Lanterns trailer, which was leaked online before a hasty release by HBO (which also trolled griping audience members). But when the always brilliant comic writer Grant Morrison reacted to them online this week, particularly the "green is stupid" quote, the floodgates were reopened.
In response to the renewed criticisms, Lindelof took to Instagram to partially contextualize the comment and to justify his time and efforts on what was a dream project for him.Article continues below
No hate on Grant Morrison, a lovely chap whom I've chatted up in the past, but it's pretty clear from listening to that podcast that Lindelof was speaking in jest, though I can understand that just reading the tone-less words under different circumstances makes it easier to believe they were made spitefully.
The Mrs. Davis co-creator shared a pic of himself wearing a Green Lantern shirt with some cast members from Lost, and shared that it was his wardrobe for his first Comic-Con appearance. In his words:
I totally want to see that 3rd grade questionnaire at some point. If it's noted that his favorite animal is a polar bear, it would maybe bring about a sigh of relief.
In any case, Damon Lindelof put aside all snark to make it clear that he is grateful to be part of this project, and is respectful of the source material and the fans who love it all. As he put it:
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Not that any of his comments can guarantee Lanterns will be exactly what everyone is looking for, but at least everyone can breathe more eaily knowing that Lindelof doesn't actually think the color green is stupid. Because that's what should be keeping us all up at night, right? Hmmm.
Lanterns is set to debut on HBO (and via HBO Max subscription) in August, so stay tuned for more details as the ring puts them out there. And everyone who doesn't care to watch the upcoming DC show can feel free to relive Ryan Reynolds' failed venture with glee.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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