HBO Trolled DC Fans After Lanterns Teaser Was Met With Backlash

The comic book genre continues to be popular, resulting in plenty of projects arriving in theaters and the small screen. DC co-CEO James Gunn has been methodically crafting a new shared universe, which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription. The first slate of titles is called Gods and Monsters, and we were recently treated to the first teaser for Lanterns. And now HBO is trolling fans who had one big complaint about the footage.

What we know about Lanterns has been limited, but DC fans are excited to see the Green Lantern Corps. finally get their moment to shine in live-action. But when the first teaser dropped, there was one big thing missing: any use of the Power Ring's abilities... or even the color green as a whole. Folks sounded off online, leading HBO to Tweet out a sassy response. Check it out below:

What do you mean there's no green? https://t.co/c3RSkshVi9 pic.twitter.com/iAs0G4rMFnMarch 5, 2026

I guess the network was feeling saucy. Because when folks criticized the lack of green in the Lanterns teaser, HBO screenshotted on frame that proved them wrong: a green food basket. Talk about twisting the knife for the hardcore DC fans out there.

This viral tweet shows that the network has heard the complaints about Lanterns. And rather than adding new footage and re-releasing the teaser, they took the time to poke fun at the discourse. Lets just hope we get more powers and green action whenever a full trailer arrives online.

Fans who have spent years watching the DC movies in order know that the Green Lantern Corps. have had a less than stellar history. Ryan Reynolds' movie is somewhat infamous for being a flop, and there hasn't been any live-action projects focused on the Corps. since. John Stewart was also cut from the Snyder Cut, although Nathan Fillion has appeared as Guy Gardner in both Superman and Peacemaker Season 2.

Given this history, fans are eager to see the Power Rings and Green Lantern Corps. come to life in Lanterns. Unfortunately, we didn't get to see any of the characters suit up or create any constructs in the first teaser. As a reminder, you can re-watch it below:

Obviously this is just the first teaser, and I have to assume that the powers that be at DC are simply holding their cards close to the chest for now. But as a Green Lantern fan myself, I'd like to see the green constructs arrive in the full trailer. This teaser didn't actually show any powers, except for one brief shot of someone flying.

All will be revealed when Lanterns debuts sometime in August as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Hopefully we're treated to some more footage sooner rather than later.