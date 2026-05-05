Will Frank Reagan Return For The Blue Bloods Spinoff? I’m Not Sure Tom Selleck And Donnie Wahlberg Are On The Same Page

Mild spoilers for anyone who hasn’t yet watched Boston Blue’s latest episode airing on CBS or streaming via Paramount+ subscription.

To the surprise of presumably no one, Boston Blue has become a steady hit for CBS and earned its Season 2 renewal even before its midseason finale aired. With only three episodes left to go before Season 1 bows out of the 2026 TV schedule, the drama gave Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan a big reunion with former Blue Bloods co-star Bridget Moynihan, who popped in for her second appearance as Erin before taking Danny to the Reagans’ time-honored family dinners. Still no Frank, though.

Ever since Boston Blue came into existence, fans of the flagship procedural have optimistically wondered whether or not Tom Selleck will appear, with many no doubt assuming that it’ll happen, given how close this fictional family is. As far as the stars themselves go, it sounds like Wahlberg and Selleck aren’t quite yet on the same page.

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Donnie Wahlberg Recently Voiced His Hopes About Bringing Frank Reagan Back

When speaking with US Weekly about all things Boston Blue at the CBS Fest event, Wahlberg addressed the possibility of seeing Selleck back in a suit and tie as Frank Reagan, and he definitely makes it sound like more of a "when" and not an "if" situation. In his words:

[With] Tom, when the time is right, I’m sure we’ll find something to do together [on the show]. Tom supported me doing this. . . . But it will really depend on the timing, the situation and the script most of all.

Unless the Boston Blue creative team pulled out an all-time great surprise when filming its Season 1 finale, I can only assume none of the scripts written thus far were crafted specifically to get Frank and Danny in the same room again. Or even for a phone call, though I wonder if that kind of appearance would be too slight.

Even if it won't be the Magnum P.I. vet back behind one desk or another, Donnie Wahlberg teased we'll see more family than just Erin before the summer hiatus. As he put it:

But we’ve had other members of the cast of Blue Bloods on. It’s been incredible. We had Grandpa Reagan. We have a few surprises before the season ends of other Reagans. It’s so great. Of course, it would be lovely to have Tom. It would be wonderful. But when the time is right. Until then, onward.

If all it takes is the right timing, then here's hoping Boston Blue showrunners Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier have the perfect idea in mind, and that they're paying attention to what Selleck has on his future docket. I mean, assuming that really is all it would take.

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(Image credit: Michael Parmelee/CBS)

But Wait, Not So Fast

The last time Tom Selleck's comments about Boston Blue spread around, he wasn't exactly frothing at the mouth to reprise his longest-held role for the spinoff. Not out of spite or anything so negative, but in the interest of not cheapening the character's legacy. As he put it at the time:

I don’t know if I would do Boston Blue — that’s another show. I think it’s partly my lot in life to make sure Blue Bloods has its place in television history, but I don’t think it’s my lot in life to keep playing Frank Reagan. I can’t predict the future. But I would like to do a comedy because I’ve done a few that were successful.

By all means, if Tom Selleck wanted to reprise his beloved Friends role of Richard Burke for a standalone series focusing on that character, bring it on. (Hopefully it wouldn't be as hard on his nerves as the original run was.) That's not all that realistic, of course, but I see nothing wrong with the actor leaning more into comedy with his at least one of his next projects.

Still, even if he's not meant to carry Frank Reagan's flag for the rest of his days, Selleck may very well one day be convinced to join his former TV family members anew for Boston Blue Season 2, where we'll also get to see more from Marisa Ramirez’s Maria Baez.

With three episodes left to go in its freshman season, Boston Blue airs Friday nights on CBS at 10:00 p.m. ET.