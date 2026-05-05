Will Frank Reagan Return For The Blue Bloods Spinoff? I’m Not Sure Tom Selleck And Donnie Wahlberg Are On The Same Page
Let's get Frank at a Red Sox game.
Mild spoilers for anyone who hasn’t yet watched Boston Blue’s latest episode airing on CBS or streaming via Paramount+ subscription.
To the surprise of presumably no one, Boston Blue has become a steady hit for CBS and earned its Season 2 renewal even before its midseason finale aired. With only three episodes left to go before Season 1 bows out of the 2026 TV schedule, the drama gave Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan a big reunion with former Blue Bloods co-star Bridget Moynihan, who popped in for her second appearance as Erin before taking Danny to the Reagans’ time-honored family dinners. Still no Frank, though.
Ever since Boston Blue came into existence, fans of the flagship procedural have optimistically wondered whether or not Tom Selleck will appear, with many no doubt assuming that it’ll happen, given how close this fictional family is. As far as the stars themselves go, it sounds like Wahlberg and Selleck aren’t quite yet on the same page.Article continues below
Donnie Wahlberg Recently Voiced His Hopes About Bringing Frank Reagan Back
When speaking with US Weekly about all things Boston Blue at the CBS Fest event, Wahlberg addressed the possibility of seeing Selleck back in a suit and tie as Frank Reagan, and he definitely makes it sound like more of a "when" and not an "if" situation. In his words:
Unless the Boston Blue creative team pulled out an all-time great surprise when filming its Season 1 finale, I can only assume none of the scripts written thus far were crafted specifically to get Frank and Danny in the same room again. Or even for a phone call, though I wonder if that kind of appearance would be too slight.
Even if it won't be the Magnum P.I. vet back behind one desk or another, Donnie Wahlberg teased we'll see more family than just Erin before the summer hiatus. As he put it:
If all it takes is the right timing, then here's hoping Boston Blue showrunners Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier have the perfect idea in mind, and that they're paying attention to what Selleck has on his future docket. I mean, assuming that really is all it would take.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
But Wait, Not So Fast
The last time Tom Selleck's comments about Boston Blue spread around, he wasn't exactly frothing at the mouth to reprise his longest-held role for the spinoff. Not out of spite or anything so negative, but in the interest of not cheapening the character's legacy. As he put it at the time:
By all means, if Tom Selleck wanted to reprise his beloved Friends role of Richard Burke for a standalone series focusing on that character, bring it on. (Hopefully it wouldn't be as hard on his nerves as the original run was.) That's not all that realistic, of course, but I see nothing wrong with the actor leaning more into comedy with his at least one of his next projects.
Still, even if he's not meant to carry Frank Reagan's flag for the rest of his days, Selleck may very well one day be convinced to join his former TV family members anew for Boston Blue Season 2, where we'll also get to see more from Marisa Ramirez’s Maria Baez.
With three episodes left to go in its freshman season, Boston Blue airs Friday nights on CBS at 10:00 p.m. ET.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.