The ‘Toughest’ Hurdle Carrie Underwood Had To Clear As An American Idol Judge, According To Lionel Richie
That does not sound easy.
American Idol is wrapping up its 24th season (the ninth season on ABC) on the 2026 TV schedule, with the final set to air on Monday, May 11. Carrie Underwood, meanwhile, will be wrapping up her second season as a judge after joining the singing competition series last season to replace Katy Perry. As one of the most famous Idol contestants, Underwood is no stranger to the series, but there is one tough hurdle she’s had to clear as a judge, according to Lionel Richie.
Underwood has had to make some big decisions, and she's a pretty tough judge, which shouldn’t be surprising. She knows what it takes to win American Idol, taking it all in Season 4 over 20 years ago. The Grammy winner has also received quite a lot of boos this season for her constructive criticism. While she seems to be doing just fine as a judge, Richie, who has been on the panel since Idol was revived in 2018, told Us Weekly that she took a while to really get used to having to be tough during her first season:
It’s definitely understandable why Underwood had a hard time saying “No.” She’s been where the contestants are; she knows how it feels getting criticized and being told no when she was starting out in her career. Despite learning how to say “No” and having constructive criticism, that doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s not a sweet side to Underwood when it comes to giving feedback. And that’s exactly where her expertise comes in:Article continues below
Regardless of experience, being a judge on a show like American Idol is not easy. Knowing that someone’s dream of being a singer is going to come to an end or continue is all in your hands can definitely take a toll. But having someone on the panel who has been in the contestants’ shoes is also helpful. It may have taken Underwood a while to really feel comfortable as a judge, but she’s definitely killing it now and would gladly be booed at if it means giving criticism that helps a contestant improve.
Since American Idol is ending its current season next week, could we be seeing more of Underwood and her constructive criticism and tough hurdles next year? As of now, it’s not been confirmed who will be back for another season, and there have been previous rumors that Underwood is thinking about departing. It doesn’t seem like she has any plans to leave, but the guessing will just have to continue until a confirmation is made.
Meanwhile, America will choose the next American Idol on Monday, May 11, and it could really be any of the remaining contestants. The show can always surprise people, and that’s continuing with this season. The finale will air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.
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