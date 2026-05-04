Supergirl’s Director Confirms Its Runtime, And I’m So Relieved

With the DCEU now in the rear view, moviegoers are looking forward to upcoming DC movies, which will help expand the newly formed DCU that's being planned by co-CEO James Gunn. The next movie title in the first slate of projects (titled Gods and Monsters) is Supergirl, and director Craig Gillespie recently revealed its approximate runtime. I have to say, I'm so relieved by the number.

Supergirl's full trailer showed off the cosmic adventure Milly Alcock's title character will go on, but there are countless questions about what's coming in that blockbuster. One of which is how long it'll be, and during a recent interview with Collider, the I, Tonya director was asked about its rumored runtime of one hour and 45 minutes. He responded by saying:

It’s around that. With credits like close to 1:50

Honestly, I'm thrilled. While I was already excited for Supergirl, I nervous it might be too long considering how much narrative mileage it needs to cover. We saw how comic book movies like Eternals were ruined by being too long, and since we're still early into the newly formed DCU (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription), the stakes are high. And it sounds like the movie will be a bit shorter than James Gunn's Superman, which performed well at the box office in July of 2025.

Article continues below

Fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order saw how many peaks and valleys occurred with the previous shared universe, so all eyes are on how Supergirl will perform in theaters. Luckily it's got a pretty brief runtime that should help please any possible critics.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

HBO Max is the streaming home to all things DC, including both of its shared universes. If you want to re-watch those titles, you need an HBO Max subscription, so sign up now.

The pressure is definitely on for Supergirl to deliver, as its only the second movie in the DCU. Milly Alcock's cameo in Superman introduced the character, but whether or not audiences respond to her taking center stage remains to be seen. Luckily her scene-stealing dog Krypto is along for the journey... although it looks like he'll be in serious danger during the DC flick.

I think making Supergirl too long would have been a serious misstep, especially since the character is so new to audiences. Luckily Gillespie and and James Gunn have sidestepped this issue, which sounds like the right call. And I'm curious to see how it sets up the future of the DCU.

All will be revealed when Supergirl hits theaters on Jun 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get more footage soon, as it's going to be released before we know it. Luckily the runtime is a positive sign about the DC movie.