Lanterns: What We Know About Green Lantern's DCU Streaming Show

Back when James Gunn and Peter Safran announced their plans for upcoming DC productions to incite the rebirth of the DC Universe, they had a one-sentence pitch for a series structured around the Green Lantern Corps – set to be available with a Max subscription – that Gunn described as, basically, “True Detective, but with Lanterns.” Sold. That’s all I need.

Mind you, we had been hearing news about a Green Lantern show for years now, but this one promised to be part of an expanding universe of movies and TV shows that would begin with the of Creature Commandos and Superman, and then continue to loop in Supergirl, The Authority, Batman, and more heroes of the universe. So I understand that some fans may have stopped staying tuned into Green Lantern Corps developments without knowing what's true and what's been speculation.

At the very least, we finally know some solid specifics about Lanterns, which will be part of Gunn’s interconnected world. And as we add more details, they’ll appear in this guide that will take you right up until the eventual premiere of Lanterns, and the reintroduction of the Corps to the world.

It is being reported over on Nexus Point News that production on Lanterns will begin in Q1 of 2025, and that the shoot will take place in the UK. If this date holds, we could see a 2026 release for the show. That said, no specfic window has been suggested just yet.

Casting and auditions looks to be the next step, so let’s touch on the characters that the new Lanterns program will need to find.

Who Are Lanterns’ Leading Characters?

Initially, it was intended that the first Green Lantern show would switch gears and focus on some members of the corps who’ve yet to be spotlighted in live-action storytelling: Guy Gardner and Alan Scott. That was back when creatives like Greg Berlanti or Seth Grahame-Smith were calling the shots .

That changed, however, when James Gunn confirmed his intentions for Lanterns at the beginning of 2023. The director of The Suicide Squad said that his first attempt at telling a Green Lantern story will involve traditional Lantern heroes Hal Jordan and John Stewart – arguably the most well-known members of the galactic police force. True to their nature in the comics, Hal will be a veteran Lantern, while John will be a younger corps member working with a mentor.

Oh, and while many of the Green Lantern adventures have taken place in outer space, Gunn confirmed when he made the Lanterns announcement that the Max series would be “a terrestrial-based mystery.” And adding a little more to the overall importance of the story, producer Peter Safran spoke about the mystery at the heart of Lanterns to Variety , and confirmed:

(It) plays a really big role leading us into the main story that we’re telling across our film and television. So this is a very important show for us.

Where have you seen Hal and John before? Well, the former was notoriously played by Ryan Reynolds in a failed Green Lantern movie that reached theaters back in 2011. John Stewart, however, is primarily known from the various DC Animated movies and shows that have come out over the years, being voiced by Kevin Michael Richardson, Phil LaMarr, and Aldis Hodge, and Lil Yachty.

I’m serious.

So do we have to wait until Lanterns for James Gunn to start introducing the idea of the corps? Actually… no.

Where Will The Lanterns Show Up First?

James Gunn also made it clear that characters he populates in his DC universe will be able to show up in any project. So it shouldn’t surprise too many people when they learn that DC fans will get a look at a different Lantern – the surly and egotistical Guy Gardner – in Gunn’s own 2025 release, Superman. It’s unclear what role Gardner will play in Superman, but we do know that he’s being played by Nathan Fillion (Firefly, The Rookie), and that Fillion is expected to show up in Lanterns whenever it premieres.

That’s not the only important DC character who will appear in Superman alongside David Corenswet’s Man of Steel. Gunn also cast Madame Web star Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl in his movie, and DC animation fans know that she eventually develops a deep relationship with John Stewart. This doesn’t necessarily have to be explored right away in the DC movies and TV shows. But the fact that Gunn is introducing Hawkgirl in Superman ahead of Lanterns coming to Max makes me think we might see Merced popping up on the detective series, as well.

Who Are The Creatives Working On Lanterns?

Again, the creative brain children behind the various Green Lantern Corps shows has changed repeatedly. But as of May 2024, James Gunn shared that Ozark creator Chris Mundy wrote the “Bible” that’s driving the creative direction on Lanterns, and that he will be joined in the writer’s room by Damon Lindelof (Lost, Watchmen) and comics guru Tom King.

As for that team, Gunn wrote in his IG post:

The Lanterns DCU series is putting together a crack team of writers, based on a wonderful pilot script and bible by Chris Mundy, Tom King, and Damon Lindelof. A hearty welcome to Chris and (Damon) as they join the DC Studios family (no welcome necessary for old [Tom King], who has been here nearly since inception).

That’s an incredible brain trust for Lanterns, as Mundy knows his way around murderous mystery, Lindelof excels at Emmy Award-winning world building, and Tom King knows more about DC history and lore than most. I’ll be very interested to see who steps in to direct the episodes of Lanterns. No one has been confirmed yet. All we know, with regards to the DC Universe, is that Craig Gillespie is tied to Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and that Andy Muschietti (The Flash) is expected to direct The Brave and the Bold .

What Else Has James Gunn Confirmed About Lanterns?

Not a lot, as development on Lanterns just seems to be shifting into gear as of Summer 2024. At the moment, Gunn is heavily involved in his Superman feature film, as well as the animated series Creature Commandos and the second season of Peacemaker , with John Cena in the lead.

That hasn’t stopped Gunn from occasionally hopping on social media to answer questions from fans… even those related to Lanterns, and its development. For example, Gunn confirmed that casting on the Lanterns ensemble hasn’t even started yet, even though development is rolling along.

And months ago, when someone asked Gunn if Guy Gardner would have a CGI suit in Superman, the director replied that he’s only ever used CG suits on CG creatures… which led many to believe that Gardner (and eventually Hal Jordan and John Stewart) would be wearing actual costumes in the DC Universe.

We will continue to bring you updates on Lanterns as they happen.