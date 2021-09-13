Trending

Hocus Pocus

Max and his family are new to Salem, where he struggles to fit in. He accidentally awakens a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century and has to figure out how to get rid of them again.

Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, and Sarah Jessica Parker in Hocus Pocus

What The Hocus Pocus Cast Has Been Up To

By Jason Wiese

They put a spell on you, but where are they now?

Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy in Hocus Pocus

Bette Midler Offers More Details About Hocus Pocus 2’s Development

By Dirk Libbey

The highly anticipated sequel to the cult hit Hocus Pocus is coming to Disney+.

The Sanderson Sisters in Hocus Pocus

Bette Midler Announces Fun Hocus Pocus Reunion, But What Does That Mean For A Sequel?

By Corey Chichizola

Bubble, bubble, I'm in trouble.

Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, and Sarah Jessica Parker in Hocus Pocus

I Watched Hocus Pocus With My 4-Year-Old Daughter And Here's What She Thought

By Philip Sledge

Now I have to find a Sarah Sanderson costume for a preschooler.

Thora Birch in Hocus Pocus

What To Stream On Disney+ To Get Into The Halloween Spirit

By Jerrica Tisdale

Ghouls and girls it's time to get ready for Halloween with these Disney+ treats

The Sanderson Sisters wait to board a bus in a scene from 'Hocus Pocus'

Hocus Pocus Is Back In Theaters Right Now And Apparently Crushing It

By Katherine Webb

It looks like this Disney classic had a pretty magical weekend at the box office.

Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson Sisters in Hocus Pocus

What Bette Midler Is Looking Most Forward To With Hocus Pocus 2

By Sarah El-Mahmoud

Time to dust off the old broomstick.

Hocus Pocus, Beetlejuice, Halloween, Heriditary, Child's Play 2

6 Movie Marathons To Get You Through Halloween

By Sarah El-Mahmoud

Stay spooky with hours of Halloween movies to check based on what streaming service you're tuning into.

Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus And 9 Other 90s Throwbacks On Disney+ That Hold Up Today

By Rich Knight

Some movies and TV shows from the '90s don't hold up today, and some do.

Thora Birch as Dani in Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus' Thora Birch Knows About The Disney+ Reboot's Story

By Nick Evans

What story will we find when we eventually open this spellbook on Disney+?

