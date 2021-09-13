Hocus Pocus
Max and his family are new to Salem, where he struggles to fit in. He accidentally awakens a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century and has to figure out how to get rid of them again.
Latest about hocus pocus
What The Hocus Pocus Cast Has Been Up To
By Jason Wiese
They put a spell on you, but where are they now?
Bette Midler Offers More Details About Hocus Pocus 2’s Development
By Dirk Libbey
The highly anticipated sequel to the cult hit Hocus Pocus is coming to Disney+.
Bette Midler Announces Fun Hocus Pocus Reunion, But What Does That Mean For A Sequel?
By Corey Chichizola
Bubble, bubble, I'm in trouble.
I Watched Hocus Pocus With My 4-Year-Old Daughter And Here's What She Thought
By Philip Sledge
Now I have to find a Sarah Sanderson costume for a preschooler.
What To Stream On Disney+ To Get Into The Halloween Spirit
By Jerrica Tisdale
Ghouls and girls it's time to get ready for Halloween with these Disney+ treats
Hocus Pocus Is Back In Theaters Right Now And Apparently Crushing It
By Katherine Webb
It looks like this Disney classic had a pretty magical weekend at the box office.
What Bette Midler Is Looking Most Forward To With Hocus Pocus 2
By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Time to dust off the old broomstick.
6 Movie Marathons To Get You Through Halloween
By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Stay spooky with hours of Halloween movies to check based on what streaming service you're tuning into.
Hocus Pocus And 9 Other 90s Throwbacks On Disney+ That Hold Up Today
By Rich Knight
Some movies and TV shows from the '90s don't hold up today, and some do.
