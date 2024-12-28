Amid Continued Hocus Pocus 3 Chatter, Franchise OG Doug Jones Weighs In On Whether That Or A Billy Spinoff Could Happen
Doug Jones shares his thoughts on the resurrection of Billy Butcherson.
At the end of Hocus Pocus 2, Doug Jones' Billy Butcherson is given a loving goodbye. With the Sanderson sisters having been defeated, all of their spells are undone, and that includes the one that has resurrected Billy as a zombie. He peacefully fades away to a mysterious afterlife.
It works as a conclusion to the character's story – but if it turns out that there is more story to tell, Doug Jones is more than happy to be a part of adventure, be it Hocus Pocus 3 or some form of spinoff.
The actor was asked about his potential future as Billy Butcherson during an interview with Collider. His reply wasn't exactly filled with a great deal of optimism that something will actually happen, but he noted that he would be game to reprise the role. Said Jones,
If there were to be some kind of Billy Butcherson spinoff, it likely wouldn't be a sequel simply because of the aforementioned conclusion the character gets in Hocus Pocus 2. That being said, his return in the sequel arrives with the reveal that he remained awake since 1993, and perhaps he didn't spend 29 years under dirt...
Doug Jones isn't brimming with confidence that such a project will ever come together, and he doesn't express inside knowledge about how he couldn't return for Hocus Pocus 3, but he emphasized that he would be interested in being a part of either:
In June 2023, a profile piece about Disney executive Sean Bailey noted that Hocus Pocus 3 was among the projects the studio was working on – but limited information about the movie has been made available since then (Bette Midler has said that conversations about the sequel are being had "very gingerly and very gently."). Screenwriter Jen D’Angelo has teased the sequel saying that filmmakers have "only scratched the surface of Hannah Waddingham's mother witch" from Hocus Pocus 2.
While we wait for Hocus Pocus 3 to come into focus (sorry, had to do it), fans can rewatch both Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2 with a Disney+ subscription, as both titles are available in the streaming service's library.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.