32 Movie And TV Characters Who Underwent Incredible Physical Transformations

In many cases, a satisfying story sees the protagonist undergo a dramatic change. Sometimes, this means the character adopts new personality traits, for better or worse, but there are also some notable instances in which they change from the outside, often in wild and even unsettling ways. If you have the stomach for it, come relive some of the most bewildering physical transformations from the big and small screen.

Sherman Klump (The Nutty Professor)

Star Eddie Murphy underwent multiple, incredible physical transformations, thanks to Rick Baker's Oscar-winning makeup, to portray various roles in director Tom Shadyac's remake of 1963's The Nutty Professor. However, his central role is Sherman Klump, a scientist who creates an instant weight loss formula that not only changes his appearance but causes him to unlock an alternate persona that begins to grow increasingly independent.

Walter White (Breaking Bad)

Walter White, Bryan Cranston's four-time Emmy-winning lead role on Breaking Bad, is the ultimate example of a TV character whose personality takes a complete 180 over time. However, the chemistry teacher-turned-criminal not only changes from within, but also on the outside when he shaves his head and grows a goatee early on in Season 1.

The Joker (Batman)

Some iterations of Batman's archnemesis depict him as a man who puts on the face of a clown with makeup and hair dye, but not in Tim Burton's 1989 classic. Jack Nicholson's Jack Napier becomes The Joker when he falls into a vat of acid that turns his hair green and his skin white and leaves a permanent smile on his face.

The Doctor (Doctor Who)

The title hero of Doctor Who may hold the record for the highest number of dramatic physical transformations for a single TV character, having completely altered his appearance at least 15 times in the series' decades-long history. Every few seasons or so, the immortal Time Lord regenerates, appearing in a whole new form and portrayed by a new actor.

Prince Adam (Beauty And The Beast)

Beauty and the Beast, the acclaimed 1991 Disney animated movie classic based on the timeless fairytale, is a story that reminds us that there is more to a person than meets the eye. The titular Beast used to be a handsome, but cruelly arrogant, prince named Adam before he was afflicted with a curse that could only be broken by finding true love with Belle.

Steve Urkel (Family Matters)

You could argue that making Jaleel White's nerdy Family Matters character the star of the show ruined the otherwise beloved TV sitcom, but, admittedly, Steve Urkel did prove himself to be a genius in many entertaining ways. Most notably, he invented a transformation chamber that could replicate his DNA and make him into a more suave alter ego known as Stefan Urquelle.

Steve Rogers (Captain America: The First Avenger)

I believe that none of the Marvel movies in order are more inspirational than 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, in which the 5'3", 115-lb Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) gets his wish to defend his country in World War II. All it takes to get him qualified is an injection of a special "Super Soldier" serum that allows his inner strength to also become his outer strength.

Mac (It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia)

For the seventh season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Rob McElhenney (who legally changed his name to Rob Mac in 2025) thought it would be funny if his character, Mac, gained a great deal of weight. The actor, and his role, would later alter his physical appearance once again when he dropped 60 pounds and achieved a shredded physique.

Emperor Palpatine (Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge Of The Sith)

Few characters from the Star Wars movies look quite as unsettling as Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), who once had an entirely different appearance (and I am not just talking about when another actor played him in The Empire Strikes Back). The prequel trilogy reveals that the Sith leader actually looked human before the Force lightning he used to kill Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) reflected back on him, giving him withered white skin, jagged teeth, and yellow eyes.

Sean Archer And Castor Troy (Face/Off)

In one of the all-time wildest premises for an action movie, John Woo's 1997 hit Face/Off sees grieving FBI agent Sean Archer (John Travolta) undergo a revolutionary procedure that allows him to convincingly pose as the comatose Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage). Unfortunately, he comes to discover that the notorious terrorist has awakened and has undergone the same surgery in order to look like him.

Seth Brundle (The Fly)

Arguably, the quintessential body horror movie is director David Cronenberg's (who else?) 1986 remake of The Fly. The stomach-churning classic stars Jeff Goldblum as Seth Brundle, a physicist whose instant transportation experiment goes wrong when his DNA is accidentally fused with an insect, causing him to slowly become a grotesque creature.

Henry Creel (Stranger Things)

The fourth season of Netflix's Stranger Things was chock-full of mindblowing revelations, including how all of the trouble in Hawkins has been caused by a frightening creature referred to as Vecna. A big twist on top of that big twist is that the powerful, decrepit ruler of the Upside Down used to be a human named Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower) until Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) pushed him through a portal to the alternate dimension, causing his transformation.

Sméagol/Gollum (The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King)

Andy Serkis' performance in The Lord of the Rings movies is not entirely achieved with performance capture. The actor appears in his practical form in The Return Of The King for a haunting flashback that explains how the creepy little creature known as Gollum used to be a hobbit named Sméagol before he was corrupted by the One Ring.

Chuck Noland (Cast Away)

In 2000's Cast Away, FedEx employee Chuck Noland loses quite a bit of weight and never has an opportunity to shave or trim his hair while stranded on a desert island for four years. Robert Zemeckis actually took a break from production to film What Lies Beneath while waiting for Tom Hanks to lose 50 lbs.

The Gremlins (Gremlins)

In the classic 1984 horror-comedy movie, Gremlins, Billy Peltzer (Zach Galligan) learns why you should never feed a Mogwai after midnight the hard way. The cute, cuddly, one-of-a-kind creatures mutate into the eponymous, menacing green monsters who cause anything but a silent night around Christmastime.

David Banner (The Incredible Hulk)

In the classic TV adaptation of the Marvel comic, The Incredible Hulk, Bill Bixby plays David Banner, a physicist who is dangerously exposed to gamma radiation. As a result, if his stress levels rise too high, he transforms into a green behemoth played by bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno.

Elisabeth Sparkle (The Substance)

One of the best horror movies of 2024 (and most acclaimed films of that year, period), The Substance, is a cautionary tale of vanity sealing one's downfall, told from the perspective of Oscar nominee Demi Moore as Elisabeth Sparkle. The actor uses a black market drug to create a younger alter ego named Sue (Margaret Qualley), who begins to take over her life, disrespecting the balance and, literally, draining every last drop of her youth until she becomes a completely unrecognizable, old crone.

Alex Murphy (RoboCop)

In 1987's RoboCop, police officer Alex Murphy (Peter Weller) suffers an incident that leads him to become part-man, part-machine... but mostly machine. Since much of his physical form was destroyed, just about everything from the neck down is replaced with robotic parts, turning him into the ultimate crime-fighting tool.

Melvin Junko (The Toxic Avenger)

Troma's cult-favorite superhero flick, 1984's The Toxic Avenger, is the story of an awkward, geeky custodian named Melvin Junko (Mark Torgl). After falling into a vat of toxic waste, as the result of a disastrously cruel prank, the 98-pound weakling transforms into a hideously deformed creature of superhuman size and strength, which he uses to make his crime-ridden community a better place.

Edward Lemuel (A Different Man)

In the acclaimed A24 movie, A Different Man, Sebastian Stan plays Edward Lemuel, an actor born with neurofibromatosis, which causes him to grow abnormalities on his face that he has removed with reconstructive surgery. However, he soon begins to experience an identity crisis when an actor with the same affliction (played by Adam Pearson) is cast to portray him in a play based on his life.

Ben Grimm (Fantastic Four)

Like in the beloved Marvel comic that inspired it, 2005's Fantastic Four sees a group of people suffer a strange accident during a space mission that causes them to gain powers like elasticity, invisibility, and pyrokinesis. However, Ben Grimm (Michael Chiklis) is a special case because, in addition to gaining super strength, his skin turns to an impenetrable, rock-like substance.

Dr. Henry Jekyll (Dr. Jekyll And Mr. Hyde)

One of the few actors to win an Academy Award for a horror movie is Frederic March, who starred in 1931's Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde as both the ambitious scientist and his grotesque, murderous alter ego.

David Kessler (An American Werewolf In London)

Cinema's gold standard for lycanthropic transformations occurs in 1981's An American Werewolf in London when David Kessler (David Naughton) undergoes a painful metamorphosis from man to animal under a full moon, courtesy of Rick Baker's Oscar-winning makeup effects.

Gwynplaine (The Man Who Laughs)

In 1928's The Man Who Laughs, Conrad Veidt plays the son of an executed English noble, whose face is surgically altered into an unsettling permanent grin, which would serve as the inspiration for the comic book villain, The Joker.

Thackery Binx (Hocus Pocus)

Hocus Pocus is recognized as a kid-friendly movie about witches, but the Sanderson Sisters (played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy) cast some truly dark and cruel spells. For instance, they curse Thackery Binx (played as a human by Sean Murray and later voiced by Jason Marsden) to live forever, but as a black cat.

Squidward Tentacles (SpongeBob Squarepants)

When SpongeBob Squarepants (Tom Kenny) accidentally injures Squidward's (Roger Bumpass) face, it heals in such a way that he appears more conventionally attractive, with a smaller nose, smooth cheekbones, and a chiseled jawline. However, the blessing begins to become a burden, and SpongeBob tries to help by recreating the same incident, which ultimately makes him look like he was molded in clay. I actually think "Handsome Squidward's" final form is a little creepy, but I guess I would have to be a sea creature to understand the appeal.

Shrek (Shrek 2)

The first Shrek ended with Princess Fiona's (Cameron Diaz) nightly transformation into an ogre becoming her permanent form after admitting her true feelings for Mike Myers' title character. However, in the 2004 sequel, the couple both take on human characteristics after he drinks a special potion.

Delenn (Babylon 5)

Mira Furlan stars on the sci-fi series Babylon 5 as Delenn, who is a type of extra-terrestrial called a Minbari. However, in Season 5, she undergoes a procedure that turns her into a half-human hybrid.

Jason Voorhees (Jason X)

In the tenth installment of the Friday the 13th franchise, 2001's Jason X, hockey-masked iconic horror movie villain, Jason Voorhees (Kane Hodder), is cryogenically frozen and awakened in the future on a spaceship, where he is nearly destroyed, only to be resurrected with a new look by nanobots.

Wallace Bryton (Tusk)

In writer and director Kevin Smith's odd A24 horror flick, 2014's Tusk, Justin Long stars as arrogant podcast host Wallace, who thinks he has found the perfect subject for his next episode in retired sailor Howard Howe (Michael Parks). However, much to his horror, Howe intends to surgically transform Wallace into a walrus, and the result of the process is nothing short of unsettling.

Gustav Graves (Die Another Day)

In the 2002 James Bond film Die Another Day, the MI-6 agent (played by Pierce Brosnan in his last 007 appearance) faces off against the Caucasian, English-accented Gustav Graves (Toby Stephens). However, near the end, he discovers the foe is really North Korean Colonel Tan-Sun Moon (Will Yun Lee), who faked his death, underwent intense reconstructive surgery, and reinvented himself as a wealthy diamond magnate within a matter of months.

Wikus Van De Merwe (District 9)

In Neill Blomkamp's acclaimed 2009 alien invasion movie, District 9, Sharlto Copley plays Wikus Van De Merwe, who is accidentally sprayed with some mysterious substance. As a result, he begins to slowly mutate into South Africa's oppressed extra-terrestrial visitors, known as Prawns.