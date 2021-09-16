Trending

The Cabin in the Woods

By

Five friends take a break at a remote cabin, where they get more than they bargained for, discovering the truth behind that strange cabin in the woods.

Latest about the cabin in the woods

The Cabin in the Woods Jesse Williams chris Hemsworth and Fran Kranz

The Best Horror Movies Streaming On Amazon Prime Right Now

By Eric Eisenberg

All of these are must-sees.

Rick and Morty watching interdimensional cable on Rick and Morty

What To Watch On Streaming If You Like Rick And Morty

By Jason Wiese

The following movies and TV shows do not require and interdimensional cable setup.

The cast of The Avengers

The Best Movies To Stream On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - August 2020

By Jason Wiese

There are a lot of good movies to choose from on Amazon Prime.

Madeline Kahn, Tim Curry, Lesley Ann Warren, Eileen Brennan, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, and

What To Watch On Amazon Prime If You Need To Laugh

By Jerrica Tisdale

Amazon Prime is the best place to tickle your funny bone.

A Quiet Place

What To Watch On Hulu If You Love Horrors

By Rich Knight

If you like horror and have a Hulu account, then you're in luck, because there's currently some great stuff on the streaming service.

Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out

12 Movies To Stream If You Like Get Out

By Jerrica Tisdale

Get Out is one of the best horror films in the last couple years, so here are some other movies to watch if you're feeling stuck in the sunken place.

The Best Movies To Stream Or Rent If You Like Midsommar

By Rich Knight

Midsommar is a modern day classic. Here are some other films to stream or rent if you're a big fan of the movie.

10 Movies To Stream Or Rent Online Since The New Mutants Is Delayed

By Eric Eisenberg

The Coronavirus has caused another major delay for The New Mutants, but you can watch these titles instead this weekend!

Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in Knives Out

10 Movies You Should Stream If You Like Knives Out

By Jason Wiese

Where can you stream hilarious crime thrillers like Knives Out? Mystery solved...

Chris Hemsworth in Thor: The Dark World

The 10 Best Chris Hemsworth Movies, Ranked

By Jason Wiese

Does Chris Hemsworth's best movie see him playing Thor?

123456Next