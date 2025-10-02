An Underrated Horror Flick Is Trending On HBO Max That I've Been Obsessed With For Years

The horror genre has been experiencing a renaissance for years, to the delight of fans like me. While there are plenty of upcoming horror movies to look forward to, I also love to re-watch some of the best horror movies over and over again. One favorite from the 2010s was Joss Whedon's The Cabin in the Woods, which is a bonkers meta project that pivots between comedy and terror. And I'm so psyched that it's currently trending on HBO Max.

Those with an HBO Max subscription are treated to a ton of great horror content, including the upcoming series IT: Welcome to Derry. It looks like subscribers are already enjoying spooky season, because The Cabin in the Woods is trending on the streamer. Given just how much fun the 2011 flick is, I can't really blame them.

The Cabin In The Woods Is A Perfect Horror Comedy

At first glance, it looks like The Cabin in the Woods is a standard horror flick. The title inspires images of a number of beloved movies, including The Evil Dead, Cabin Fever, and The Strangers. And while we watch a group of hot college students get into debauchery while being warned about the dangers of the woods, it's a much more complicated (and hilarious) movie than just that.

Because as we follow that storyline, we're also shown a secret underground lab where engineers are manipulating the kids into acting like dumb, stereotypical horror characters. In the lab, we're treated to hilariously deadpan performances from actors like Bradley Whitford, Richard Jenkins, and more.

Seeing the lab technicians try to ensure that the kids are murdered makes for some great gallows humor and also adds unique stakes to the various action sequences for The Cabin in the Woods. While the Scream movies brought meta commentary of the horror genre to theaters, Joss Whedon's movie offered a more modern take on these tropes.

I've also got to talk about the outstanding acting talent that makes up the cast of The Cabin in the Woods. The movie features Chris Hemsworth and was released the same year his life would change with the first Thor movie (streaming with a Disney+ subscription). Additionally, Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams is also featured, just a few years after he was introduced as Jackson Avery on the medical drama. Final Girl Kristen Connolly also stars as the main protagonist, Dana, before eventually appearing in House of Cards.

As previously mentioned, Bradley Whitford has a role, as does Sigourney Weaver as the surprise final villain. A bunch of familiar faces from Joss Whedon's projects also have roles, including Angel's Amy Acker, Dollhouse's Fran Kranz, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor Tom Lenk. While fans have waited for a Cabin in the Woods sequel, it doesn't seem like that's happening.

Overall, The Cabin in the Woods is a delightful movie, one that I'm glad is getting love over on HBO Max. And smart money says it won't be the last horror movie to get giant streaming numbers this October.