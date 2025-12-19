Anaconda Has Screened, And People Are Surprised About One Aspect Of The ‘Gut-Busting’ Remake
Paul Rudd and Jack Black revive a '90s cult classic.
There’s just something special about 1997’s Anaconda starring Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube, so I was definitely intrigued when it was announced that a new version was coming, especially since the remake is going in a wildly different direction. Paul Rudd and Jack Black star in the new Anaconda movie (and would it even be Anaconda without the Friday star?). Screenings have started for the upcoming action movie ahead of its Christmas Day release, and first reactions indicate we’re in some laughs --- and a surprising amount of heart.
Naturally, Jack Black and Paul Rudd are giving the Anaconda remake a comedic spin, starring as Doug and Griff, who set out for the Amazon to shoot an amateur remake of the 1997 cult classic (how meta!), only for it to turn into a fight for their own survival. Critic Simon Thompson calls it the “popcorn movie of the holiday season,” posting:
Hunter Bolding of The Hashtag Show writes that the kills are good and the snake itself is “pretty fearsome.” More from Bolding:
Cris Parker also comments on the shocking amount of genuine emotion evoked through this buddy comedy, which doesn’t take away from the laughs, because this critic says he was “wheezing”:
Mollie Damon says its 100-minute runtime goes down easy and is reminiscent of those feel-good stoner comedies of years past. Damon writes:
Taylor Gonzales says he also got throwback vibes from the Jack Black-Paul Rudd bromance, and with so many comedies going straight to streaming, Gonzales notes how good it is to see this one hit theaters, writing:
Andre Saint-Albin posts that this is the perfect holiday stress reliever with “big laughs & a bigger snake!” I love to read that the trailer apparently doesn’t spoil some “awesome surprises.” Saint-Albin continues:
Klepcx says this is how you reboot an IP, with Anaconda balancing its “unhinged” humor with a surprising softness:
Peter Gray of the AU Review is surprised as how much he liked this film, putting it in the same wheelhouse as a classic Ben Stiller satire:
It’s great to see so many positive early reactions to the Anaconda remake, because it’s risky to mess with perfection! If you’re excited to see how Paul Rudd and Jack Black play this new action/adventure horror, be sure to check out the reboot when it hits the big screen on Thursday, December 25.
