Anaconda Has Screened, And People Are Surprised About One Aspect Of The ‘Gut-Busting’ Remake

There’s just something special about 1997’s Anaconda starring Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube, so I was definitely intrigued when it was announced that a new version was coming, especially since the remake is going in a wildly different direction. Paul Rudd and Jack Black star in the new Anaconda movie (and would it even be Anaconda without the Friday star?). Screenings have started for the upcoming action movie ahead of its Christmas Day release, and first reactions indicate we’re in some laughs --- and a surprising amount of heart.

Naturally, Jack Black and Paul Rudd are giving the Anaconda remake a comedic spin, starring as Doug and Griff, who set out for the Amazon to shoot an amateur remake of the 1997 cult classic (how meta!), only for it to turn into a fight for their own survival. Critic Simon Thompson calls it the “popcorn movie of the holiday season,” posting:

An absolute riot, Anaconda is one of the biggest and most pleasant surprises of the year. A hilarious action adventure with a whacky high concept that works like a dream, it’s the popcorn movie of the holiday season. Black and Rudd revel in the tight, sharp script and kill it!

Hunter Bolding of The Hashtag Show writes that the kills are good and the snake itself is “pretty fearsome.” More from Bolding:

Anaconda is easily the most surprising movie of the year for me. It was gut-busting, somehow has Easter eggs from the Anaconda series, and a shocking amount of heart. I haven’t laughed this hard in a theater in a while.

Cris Parker also comments on the shocking amount of genuine emotion evoked through this buddy comedy, which doesn’t take away from the laughs, because this critic says he was “wheezing”:

Anaconda actually surprised me a little. While it’s definitely goofy the film is more sincere than I expected. It’s packed w/ heart, enjoyable characters, & humor that had me wheezing! The meta elements go slightly overboard but it worked as a fun parody of IP reboots👍🏻🐍

Mollie Damon says its 100-minute runtime goes down easy and is reminiscent of those feel-good stoner comedies of years past. Damon writes:

I thought the Anaconda movie was delightful. It’s got a stacked cast with real acting chops but delivers a silly and fun time reminiscent of stoner comedies from the early 2000s. I would absolutely watch it again and you can’t beat a 1 hour 40 minute runtime!

Taylor Gonzales says he also got throwback vibes from the Jack Black-Paul Rudd bromance, and with so many comedies going straight to streaming, Gonzales notes how good it is to see this one hit theaters, writing:

Anaconda is SO fun! Love all the self referential humor & stellar cast lead by comedy icons Jack Black & Paul Rudd. This feels like a comedy of days past & it’s refreshing to see on the big screen. Anaconda’s twists & turns slither along quickly in its tight runtime.

Andre Saint-Albin posts that this is the perfect holiday stress reliever with “big laughs & a bigger snake!” I love to read that the trailer apparently doesn’t spoil some “awesome surprises.” Saint-Albin continues:

This film knows exactly what it is: a wild, self-aware comedy you’re diving into purely for entertainment & it delivers BIG with good laughs and stunning VFX on that massive snake! Jack Black, Paul Rudd, Steve Zahn, and Thandiwe Newton have insane chemistry, bouncing off each other like old friends in total chaos mode, and the cast clicks flawlessly. Best part? Some awesome surprises that the trailers and ads wisely kept secret! If you’re looking for a funny, stress-free good time at the movies this holiday season, Anaconda nails it. Go see it!

Klepcx says this is how you reboot an IP, with Anaconda balancing its “unhinged” humor with a surprising softness:

Oh man, The Anaconda movie is comedically unhinged and holds nothing back for the laughs. What starts as a surprisingly soft, almost sincere tale about dreamers quickly mutates into an over-the-top good time that knows exactly what it is. Packed with gags, jump scares, and wild surprises, Jack Black and Paul Rudd go all in, delivering a chaotic blast that genuinely shows Hollywood how to reboot an IP the right way.

Peter Gray of the AU Review is surprised as how much he liked this film, putting it in the same wheelhouse as a classic Ben Stiller satire:

Anaconda being one of the funniest movies of the year was not on my bingo card, but here we are! Spiritually aligned with TROPIC THUNDER, this is very much a love letter to film fanatics. Black & Rudd are dynamite, Selton Mello the shock MVP. Stay for the credits!

It’s great to see so many positive early reactions to the Anaconda remake, because it’s risky to mess with perfection! If you’re excited to see how Paul Rudd and Jack Black play this new action/adventure horror, be sure to check out the reboot when it hits the big screen on Thursday, December 25.