Some Critics Say Avatar: Fire And Ash Is The ‘Best One Yet,’ But Others Have Complaints: ‘Been There, Bought The T-Shirt’
Ready for Round 3?
The Sully family is back. Just three years after The Way of Water, the third installment of James Cameron’s Pandora epic, is set to hit the big screen (with very specific instructions from the filmmaker, at that). Avatar: Fire and Ash hits the 2025 movie calendar on December 19, continuing Jake and Neytiri’s story following the events of the previous film. Critics have seen the movie, and they’re split over whether the gorgeous-looking product justifies its runtime and repetition.
This time around, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña’s characters have joined the Metkayina clan, who encounter the “Ash People,” an aggressive Na’vi group led by Oona Chaplin’s Varang. First reactions to screenings saw critics noting some repetition in the narrative, and in CinemaBlend’s review of Avatar: Fire and Ash, Corey Chichizola agrees that there are fewer new aspects to Pandora this time around. The stakes, however, make it feel like more than the middle section of a larger franchise. He rates the film 3.5 out of 5 stars and writes:
Bill Bria of SlashFilm, meanwhile has no notes, giving Avatar: Fire and Ash a perfect 10 out of 10. The critic acknowledges the overlap that some are complaining about but says there are so many new concepts, creatures and cultures that claims of repetitiveness are nitpicking. Bria thinks this offering is the best so far, writing:
Max Scoville of IGN admits to experiencing some déjà vu, with some of the visuals and story beats treading close to those in previous films, but its lack of newness is made up for with the familiarity of the characters and a more-than-satisfying ending. The critic gives it an “Amazing” 9 out of 10 and says:
David Rooney of THR says Fire and Ash’s “been-there, bought-the-T-shirt fatigue” is hard to ignore, especially with a bloated runtime of over three hours. This critic has had “enough with the Modigliani Smurfs already,” writing:
Robbie Collin of The Telegraph also wonders if we need (or even want) more from the Avatar franchise when the third movie had so little to add. Collin lists the repeated scenes, which include another pterodactyl race, a bioluminescent sensory bath and more snorkelling with plesiosaurs. Rating the film just 1 out of 5 stars, the critic says:
The Rotten Tomatoes score of Avatar: Fire and Ash reflects critics’ divide over this third installment, rating it a collective 68% (compared to Avatar’s 81% and its sequel’s 76%). However, by all accounts, the world of Pandora is still one to behold — especially in 3D — so if this is a movie you’ve been looking forward to, you can catch it in theaters starting Friday, December 19.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
