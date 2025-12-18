Some Critics Say Avatar: Fire And Ash Is The ‘Best One Yet,’ But Others Have Complaints: ‘Been There, Bought The T-Shirt’

The Sully family is back. Just three years after The Way of Water, the third installment of James Cameron’s Pandora epic, is set to hit the big screen (with very specific instructions from the filmmaker, at that). Avatar: Fire and Ash hits the 2025 movie calendar on December 19, continuing Jake and Neytiri’s story following the events of the previous film. Critics have seen the movie, and they’re split over whether the gorgeous-looking product justifies its runtime and repetition.

This time around, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña’s characters have joined the Metkayina clan, who encounter the “Ash People,” an aggressive Na’vi group led by Oona Chaplin’s Varang. First reactions to screenings saw critics noting some repetition in the narrative, and in CinemaBlend’s review of Avatar: Fire and Ash, Corey Chichizola agrees that there are fewer new aspects to Pandora this time around. The stakes, however, make it feel like more than the middle section of a larger franchise. He rates the film 3.5 out of 5 stars and writes:

What results is another epic movie in scope, one that is full of huge character revelations, surprisingly emotional moments, and (of course) beautiful visuals that offer a sense of escapism. … Overall, Avatar: Fire and Ash is an impactful and visually striking film. While it might be a bit too long for some modern audiences, James Cameron sticks the landing with a moving, character-driven story.

Bill Bria of SlashFilm, meanwhile has no notes, giving Avatar: Fire and Ash a perfect 10 out of 10. The critic acknowledges the overlap that some are complaining about but says there are so many new concepts, creatures and cultures that claims of repetitiveness are nitpicking. Bria thinks this offering is the best so far, writing:

Avatar: Fire and Ash has made me a true believer. The film is not only as gorgeous as its predecessors were (even more so, I'd say) and chock full of action and spectacle, it's also the most conceptually fascinating and nakedly emotional installment of the trilogy. For all intents and purposes, it's the best one yet.

Max Scoville of IGN admits to experiencing some déjà vu, with some of the visuals and story beats treading close to those in previous films, but its lack of newness is made up for with the familiarity of the characters and a more-than-satisfying ending. The critic gives it an “Amazing” 9 out of 10 and says:

Avatar: Fire and Ash isn’t the technical leap forward that its predecessor was, which is to be expected after three years instead of thirteen. But what it lacks in novelty, it more than makes up for with refinement on every level. The planet Pandora feels slightly less alien, but its denizens become a lot more familiar, and James Cameron has given them – and his first trilogy – an immensely gratifying finale that’s well worth the wait.

David Rooney of THR says Fire and Ash’s “been-there, bought-the-T-shirt fatigue” is hard to ignore, especially with a bloated runtime of over three hours. This critic has had “enough with the Modigliani Smurfs already,” writing:

In the first two films, the sincerity, respect and sheer wonderment with which Cameron captured the Avatar world … was transporting enough to overcome the dumb dialogue. Here, it all starts to sound like empty bluster, retreading the same ground with just one new face that makes an impression. There’s certainly nothing in the story to justify the bloated run time. The knowledge that Cameron has at least two more of these in the works might be great for the New Zealand economy — not so much for anyone who cares about original movies. Great Mother, save us.

Robbie Collin of The Telegraph also wonders if we need (or even want) more from the Avatar franchise when the third movie had so little to add. Collin lists the repeated scenes, which include another pterodactyl race, a bioluminescent sensory bath and more snorkelling with plesiosaurs. Rating the film just 1 out of 5 stars, the critic says:

Some of us saw a while ago that turning Avatar into a franchise would prove to be a creative cul-de-sac. Having reached the top of the street three years ago, Cameron spends all of Fire and Ash trying to turn his enormous articulated lorry around. The back-up beeper is beeping, the spinning yellow lights are spinning, and he’s just knocked over his third wheelie bin. I do hope he eventually gets out.

The Rotten Tomatoes score of Avatar: Fire and Ash reflects critics’ divide over this third installment, rating it a collective 68% (compared to Avatar’s 81% and its sequel’s 76%). However, by all accounts, the world of Pandora is still one to behold — especially in 3D — so if this is a movie you’ve been looking forward to, you can catch it in theaters starting Friday, December 19.