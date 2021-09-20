The Producers
After yet another Broadway flop, down-on-his-luck producer Max Bialystock joins forces with timid accountant Leo Bloom in a get-rich-quick scheme to put on the world's worst show, but their scheme doesn't exactly go as planned.
Latest about the producers
Where Did Uma Thurman Go After Her Quentin Tarantino Movies?
By Mick Joest
What has Uma Thurman been up to since Kill Bill's sequel? Here's some of the things she's been on.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.