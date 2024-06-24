32 Offbeat Musicals Worth A Watch

Depending on who you talk to, even the best Broadway movie musicals are already a hard enough sell in their most commercial form. And then there are the musicals that are a bit avant-garde, which only makes getting people to watch them that much harder. The films we’re about to discuss today are some of the weirdest, wildest, and most exciting musicals that people have kept the torch lit to honor, and for good reason.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Repo! The Genetic Opera

If there was ever a cult musical that shows how a fanbase can help its name thrive, without the name of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, it’d have to be Repo! The Genetic Opera. Assembling an eclectic cast of the likes of Anthony Stewart Head, Paris Hilton, and Paul Sorvino, this gothic horror opera is still as tragic as it is gory.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Little Shop of Horrors

Despite the decision to wildly change Little Shop of Horrors’ original ending for the theatrical cut, Frank Oz’s adaptation of this Alan Menken/Howard Ashman-penned ode to B-movies is still an impressive feat. With the charms of Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, and the rest of the cast cranked to 11, the sunnier finale is more than forgivable; even if the downbeat version is better.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Streets Of Fire

Walter Hill is a madman for co-creating Streets of Fire, and that’s meant as an absolute complement. In a future dystopia where biker gangs rule the streets, a soldier (Michael Paré) embarks on a mission to rescue his kidnapped ex-girlfriend (Diane Lane). Throughout that mission, music from the likes of Stevie Nicks, The Fixx, and Meat Loaf ties together a cult classic that’s earned its stripes.

(Image credit: Hemdale Film Corporation)

The Who’s Tommy

If you thought The Who’s Tommy was trippy enough as a concept album, Ken Russell’s feature adaptation politely asks you to hold its bathtub full of Heinz’s Baked Beans. An absolutely unhinged psychedelic delight, the entire band appears throughout this musical odyssey, which counts Ann-Margaret and Oliver Reed among its cast; along with show-stopping cameo numbers by Eric Clapton, Elton John and Tina Turner.

(Image credit: DVV Entertainment)

RRR

On top of being a bonkers Bollywood action movie, RRR found itself carried into the public consciousness on the back of its 2023 Oscar winner of an original song. Rest assured, “Naatu Naatu” is only the door to a wider soundtrack of delights, which only makes the moments in between crazy explosions all the more delightful.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Shock Treatment

Admit it: you thought The Rocky Horror Picture Show was going to be on this list. Well, sorry to disappoint, but that’s an offbeat musical that’s absolutely embraced by a mass audience. However, it’s lesser known follow-up Shock Treatment is something more people need to latch onto. This “equal, not a sequel” skewered reality TV back in 1981, with a song and soap opera twists in its heart.

(Image credit: Fine Line Features)

Dancer In The Dark

Fair warning: Lars von Trier’s Dancer in the Dark is a bit more musical adjacent than a full-on song and dance picture. It’s also incredibly depressing at times, as the put-upon musical lover Selma (Björk) is just trying to save her son’s sight through her factory job. Prepare for a melodic heartbreaker you won’t forget any time soon.

(Image credit: Universal)

The Blues Brothers

Most audiences know The Blues Brothers as a musical act, and they know that the 1980 film adaptation of John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd’s SNL creation is a smashing comedy. But consider this: doesn’t a film with a soundtrack that includes James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, and Cab Calloway deserve to be honored as a musical? Watch it again, and ask yourself that question

(Image credit: Universal)

Xanadu

It’s one of the movies that inspired the formation of the Razzies. It’s the film that put Gene Kelly on roller skates for his final film role. Despite those facts, Xanadu has rightfully found itself reappraised in the decades since its release. Its earnestly campy charm, and a soundtrack that includes songs from both Newton-John and ELO, is enough to show just why this movie has been working its way into people’s hearts over time.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Phantom of the Paradise

If you’re a fan of the Rocky Horror school of horror-adjacent rock and roll musicals, director Brian de Palma’s Phantom of the Paradise is a must. But even if that’s not totally you’re bag, this tale that weaves the likes of Phantom of the Opera and Faust into ‘70s glam rock goodness is certainly worth a sit. Not to mention, with the legendary Paul Williams playing the villain, that’s just an extra bit of sweetness that pairs well with this pretty poison.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Pennies From Heaven

There are two performances in Herbert Ross’ adaptation of Pennies from Heaven that tend to surprise casual moviegoers. If Steve Martin’s central singing and dancing performance as a Depression-era sheet music salesman doesn’t shock you, then Christopher Walken’s bombastic performance of “Let’s Misbehave” is probably the one that’ll do it. For those who love their song and dance mixed with some downbeat drama, here’s another one for the list.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

True Stories

Leave it to David Byrne of the Talking Heads to co-create something as cozily absurd as True Stories. As director, and co-writer alongside collaborators Beth Henley and Stephen Tobolowsky, the Silicon Prairie of ‘80s Texas comes to colorfully offbeat life. If you’re still buzzing from having recently been introduced to Stop Making Sense, this should be your next stop, with no exceptions.

(Image credit: Paramount / Warner Bros.)

South Park: Bigger, Longer, And Uncut

Believe it or not, Trey Parker admitted on The GOODson podcast in 2020 that South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut was meant to serve as a potential series finale for this wildly successful Comedy Central sitcom. You can kind of see why though, as the raunchy, profanity-filled R-rated sensation pulls out all the stops in a relatively short time. It may not have been the end, but it’s still a tough act to follow.

(Image credit: Universal / Columbia)

The Producers

Mel Brooks’ ‘60s comedy that went from a flop to a hit eventually became the poster child for hit Broadway adaptations of beloved films. So the 2005 movie version of that musical redux was kind of a given, especially with stars Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane back in the saddle. A beautiful companion to the 1969 classic, this flick is just as uproarious as its source material, but with tons more song-based set-pieces.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Purple Rain

Prince’s Purple Rain is one of those movies that felt like a bolt out of the sky when it debuted. A soundtrack of banger after banger, the picture that accompanied the album is a surprisingly dramatic and self-examining story that sees Prince in both charismatic and vulnerable states. Also, Morris Day is one of the best musical villains of all time, with his performance as the movie’s heel generating sheer electricity whenever he’s on the screen.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

All That Jazz

Legendary choreographer Bob Fosse’s efforts as a film director are some of the most notable musicals in the history of the medium. But All That Jazz has to be one of the most off-beat, as the man co-wrote and directed his own semi-autobiography; with Roy Scheider starring as Fosse surrogate Joe Gideon. Facing his own excess, darkness, and mortality in a feature film musical, it’s an affair that only Bob himself could have orchestrated.

(Image credit: The Weinstein Company)

Sing Street

Writer/director John Carney ensured himself a spot in the landscape of movie musicals with the indie hit Once; but another gem of his needs some more love in its corner. A story of ‘80s youth in Ireland, growing up with dreams fueled by the age of MTV musicals, Sing Street is an incredibly catchy movie. Offering some beautifully light performances by Game of Thrones Aidan Gillen and Jack Reynor, your heart will be bursting by the time you’ve completed this journey.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Hedwig And The Angry Inch

An indie rock musical hit on the stage, Hedwig and the Angry Inch’s film adaptation has a similar cult following that’s persisted over decades. Co-writer/star John Cameron Mitchell’s story of musical theft, queer identity, and making your voice heard one angry inch at a time is still as powerfully glam today as it was when first formed.

(Image credit: Amazon Content Services LLC)

Annette

Picture this: Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, as romantic musical leads, in a movie with a Sparks soundtrack. You’re probably thinking this sort of movie would include a puppet-based character, and if you’re not familiar with 2021’s Annette, one has to wonder how you got that very specific image. Offbeat in its visual and musical content, this is another one that truly has to be seen to be believed.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Cry Baby

For someone like John Waters who has the title “The Pope Of Trash,” the man sure does know how to make such subject matter pop. Cry Baby is a stellar instance where his loving homage to B-movie culture in the ‘50s plants its musical tongue firmly in its cheek, telling a story of juvenile delinquency, rebellion, and of course, love.

(Image credit: Vertigo Releasing)

Anna And the Apocalypse

What the world needs now is zombie, sweet zombie musicals. If you agree with that statement, then why haven’t you seen Anna and the Apocalypse? Clearly the combination of musical whimsy and the undead inspiring Scottish youth just trying to survive is something we could all use more of.

(Image credit: The Samuel Goldwyn Company)

Forbidden Zone

Musical genius Danny Elfman has a reputation for being one of the best composers not named Williams, Zimmer, or Horner ; and that’s partially because he’s not afraid to get a little weird. That being said, Forbidden Zone’s journey into the Sixth Dimension definitely leapfrogs over the line of “a little weird,” with Elfman himself playing Satan in this classic midnight movie.

(Image credit: Embassy Pictures)

This Is Spinal Tap

Is Rob Reiner's This Is Spinal Tap more of a mockumentary, or is it more of a musical? Honestly, who cares when you’ve got the comedic lineup of Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, and Christopher Guest rocking through a set list that cranks the crazy up to 11. It also helps that the tunes involved are pretty catchy too.

(Image credit: Madeleine Films)

The Umbrellas Of Cherbourg

Jacques Demy’s classic The Umbrellas of Cherbourg lushly dives into Composer Michel Legrand’s beautiful songs that tell a story of a love that never seems meant to be, delivering heartbreak after bittersweet heartbreak. Fans of Futurama, aka one of the best animated TV shows , will shed a couple of extra tears when hearing “I Will Wait For You,” as that was later used as the song for “Jurassic Bark’s” infamous ending.

(Image credit: Janus Films)

The Lure

There are plenty of off-beat disco musicals out there, like The Apple or You Can’t Stop The Music. But what separates director Agnieszka Smoczynska’s The Lure from its predecessors is two simple, but effective words: killer mermaids. What more do you need, honestly?

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Rocketman

The life and times of Elton John are brought to life through Rocketman, and in a way that the man himself personally approved. As director Dexter Fletcher and star Taron Egerton weave through the music legend’s life, the music he gave to the world is used to make this tale of magical reality all the more poignant and exhilarating.

(Image credit: Sony / Revolution Studios)

Across The Universe

Bono, The Edge, and director Julie Taymor are a team that absolutely deserves to be talked about when it comes to explosively creative musicals. While Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark hasn’t been adapted into a film just yet, Across the Universe is the next best example of mashing up those talents into a funhouse of feeling. Beatles fans need apply for this counterculture romantic drama.

(Image credit: DreamWorks)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street

The cinematic Sweeney Todd adaptation may not place high on Tim Burton movie rankings , but it’s still worth celebrating for adapting a story that most people probably never thought would go to the movies. An R-rated slasher that’s weird, wild, and bittersweet, Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter totally dominate Stephen Sondheim’s doom-filled spectacle. But make sure to leave room in your heart for Alan Rickman and Sacha Baron Cohen’s pitch-perfect antagonists.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Popeye

Robert Altman’s Popeye is an underrated comic movie that gets so much right about its source material. However, Harry Nilsson’s warmhearted soundtrack continues to live on, thanks to its gorgeous melodies. Robin Williams and Shelley Duvall’s turns as Popeye and Olive Oyl are the gigantic beating heart of this gentle musical.

(Image credit: Miramax)

Chicago

On the surface, many folks probably see Chicago’s reputation as Broadway royalty as an invitation to a more traditional affair. That’s always been a falsity though, and director Rob Marshall’s movie really digs into the subversion at work in telling the story of Roxie Hart (Reneé Zellweger), Velma Kelly (Catherine Zeta-Jones), and all that jazz that puts them in the fight of their showbiz lives.

(Image credit: Troma)

Cannibal! The Musical!

Director Trey Parker’s student film Cannibal! The Musical is kind of the basic blueprint for what he and Matt Stone would eventually perfect in South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut. With songs that won’t leave your head, you’ll gleefully devour this absurdly comic look at a true story of cannibalism. Also, good luck ever forgetting the word “Shpadoinkle.”

(Image credit: MGM)

The Apple

What if Adam and Eve were disco stars in the mid-’90s, and The Devil tried to tempt them into singing for his label? Director Menahem Golan’s The Apple pretty much poses that question, and it does so in a movie that could only be a musical by the Cannon Film Group. So prepare for some outrageous visuals, wild yet catchy songs, and maybe a number or two that will have you questioning just how this entire project came to be; but in the most amusing way possible.

As the curtain falls on this assortment of song-based oddities, we’d like to remind you that you can never judge a musical by its cover. You never truly know what lies beyond the toe-tapping hits and sly lyrics until you dive in head first; so don’t be afraid to give these beauties an audition for a spot in your heart.