Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers Brings The Birth Of Christ To The Big Screen

The breakout TV show The Chosen has been watched over 300 million times by over 50 million viewers in every country around the world. Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers is an upcoming episode of The Chosen series that was filmed in secret and will be in theaters nationwide this December. A trailer for the anticipated film recently dropped, and we have it for you below, as well as details about how and when you will be able to see Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers on the big screen.

As you can tell from the trailer above, Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers retells the story of the birth of Christ through the eyes of Mary and Joseph. They find refuge in a stable, bookended by scenes of Mary telling her tale for Luke to document it for history. The footage from the trailer is accompanied by a folksy and affecting rendition of “Go Tell It On The Mountain,” performed by noted Christian artist Zach Williams on the soundtrack for this Christmas special.

Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers presents the latest episode in The Chosen series, the theater event will be a mixture of Christmas musical performances and cast appearances by many of the faces and voices you might already know from theshow. Phil Wickham, Brandon Lake, Leanna Crawford, Jordan Feliz, One Voice Children's Choir, The Bonner Family and We The Kingdom, among others, perform Christmas musical selections on the set of The Chosen. Actors from The Chosen cast performing monologues include Austin Reed Alleman (Nathaniel), Giavani Cairo (Thaddeus), Luke Dimyan (Judas), and Lara Silva (Eden).

Demand for the show is high. Theaters, in partnership with Fathom Events, sold out almost immediately following the announcement on a livestream with the The Chosen series creator, Dallas Jenkins. The numbers shattered pre-sale records for thedistributor, and broke Fathom Events' record with $1.5 million in sales in the first 12 hours, according to Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. To meet the demand, Fathom continues to add theaters and screens so that, beginning December 1, Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers, can be enjoyed by as many audience members as possible.