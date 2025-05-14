We Know When Wicked For Good's Trailer Will Be Debuting, But There's A Bit Of A Catch

It’s kind of an understatement to say that director Jon M. Chu’s Wicked: For Good is a “hotly anticipated” entry on the 2025 movie schedule . Anyone having doubts about my prediction could easily point to the fact that despite Universal’s 2025 CinemaCon panel showing off some footage of the picture, fans haven’t had the chance to gaze upon a trailer for the conclusion of this Oz-ified musical story yet.

Well, I’ve got some good news and some news you might not be too pleased with, as you’ll be able to see Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in full regalia real soon. However, it sounds like there’s only one way you’ll be able to get back to Oz for For Good's first trailer, and you’ll have to click more than your heels.

Wicked For Good’s Trailer Is Debuting Very Soon, But Apparently Only In Theaters

First, here’s the good news: per a press release from Universal Pictures, the release of Wicked: For Good’s first trailer is set to take place on June 4th! In fact, the event is being billed as something truly “global,” as it’s going to take place “simultaneously in all North American time zones.”

And that’s where the catch comes in, as it sounds like you’ll only be able to see this sizzle reel in theaters. But at least it's attached to special bring-back screenings of Wicked, which you can currently purchase tickets for. So it's not like you're showing up for a preview and then dipping to go back to lawn work.

Now, I'm sure there are plenty of people who aren’t afraid to return to a theater near them to see For Good's first trailer and laugh, cry, and potentially sing along with this meteoric box office hit of 2024 . However, one has to wonder how many of those fans are ready to follow through with that desire, especially on a random Wednesday.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

All it takes is $7.99 a month to jump into the basic plan for Peacock TV. But with that investment, you not only get to stream Wicked, but you'll also find the documentary Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked. And with a special live musical event heading to NBC and Peacock this fall, you may want to keep that subscription active and enjoy everything the streaming home of NBC, Universal, and Bravo has to offer!

While I’m someone who always advocates for the theatrical experience, especially when revisiting old favorites, I’d be foolish not to mention that a Peacock subscription could very easily scratch this itch for some, and right at this very moment.

However, it would seem that Universal has some surprises in store for those who do choose to fly into the western sky once more to see Wicked and its sequel's trailer in theaters.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Universal)

Wicked’s Screening Event Does Offer A Sweet Bit Of Swag

So if you do go to this Wicked screening on June 4th, there’s apparently going to be exclusive “giveaways” for attendees. While that's a rather vague promise, what’s for certain is that you’ll be able to land yourself a commemorative poster for Wicked: For Good. And it I had to guess, it'll be a print of the image you see below:

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Don’t take this the wrong way, but I can practically hear fans weeping over the mere invocation of that title, and the image of Elphaba and Glinda separated by a wide chasm that leads down the Yellow Brick Road. I mean, this is everything you would want out of a teaser poster - and it looks pretty spectacular.

Though I’m not a die-hard obsessive over Wicked, I did really enjoy the first half of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s journey. And while this isn’t a $16K charity performance with Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth , I’m inclined to check this out for myself. Provided, of course, that this announcement hasn’t led to another case similar to how Sinners’ second IMAX 70mm run instantly sold out.

So if you’re rejoicifying that Wicked will be back in theaters AND you'll get to see the first trailer for its sequel during this special screening, go grab your tickets now! And don’t forget that Wicked: For Good is set to hit theaters on November 21st; which may lead to some unsurprising double feature events. At least, one could only hope.