There Were Surprise Jurassic World: Rebirth Screenings Last Night, And The Lucky Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts

Jurassic World Rebirth lands in theaters in July, but some lucky fans got to see it earlier this week. Mystery screenings around the country were hosted by major theater chains, including AMC Theaters, where patrons didn’t know which movie they were seeing until showtime. While fans were signing up for any experience, they got the screening of a lifetime when they got to check out the new summer blockbuster before everyone else and, based on the reactions, the hype was real following the screening.

When it comes to AMC Theaters, the theater chain holds what's called "Screen Unseen" showing featuring mystery movies. So Rebirth marked a big surprise for lucky theater-goers. Full reviews are embargoed until closer to the release date, but fans shared some initial thoughts on social media. One particular fan went in depth when discussing how they view the film's position in the Jurassic Park universe when sharing their thoughts on X:

Got to see #JurassicWorldRebirth at @AMCTheatres #screenunseen It was a blast. Doesn’t do anything new as far as plot or characters, but it does dinosaurs, suspense and Jurassic so well. Gareth Edwards was an excellent choice to direct. An argument to be made for 2nd best entry!

Ahead of the screenings, which happen at a multitude of theaters, some fans pieced together what the movie was ahead of time. That apparently didn't take away from the excitement, though. One person in attendance shared on X:

...#MysteryMondayScreening was in fact #JurassicWorldRebirth and it was incredible, The screening audience was packed, all of them with a hint that it could be it, and it was and so many gasped, shocked and applauded with excitement from the beginning and at the end.

Over the last week, there were apparently Internet rumors swirling about the movie pick, with many suspecting on social media that Universal would reveal Jurassic World as the title to be screened. However, some fans didn’t want to believe the hype and ended up wishing they caught on sooner as well. Another fan on X said:

The Marcus Mystery Movie WAS #JurassicWorldRebirth and I'm an idiot for not wearing my Jurassic Park t-shirt. For once, the Internet and social media told the truth and was right about something. I never fully believe the Internet, because it's the little boy who cried T-Rex.

Thankfully, nobody seemed disappointed with the surprise choice, and collectively across the board, the lucky fans seemed to have had a good time with the film. A viewer shared their simple but positive take on X, saying:

Jurassic World Rebirth is pretty pretty good. Glad we took a chance* on it for Mystery Monday! Definitely recommend a watch! Big dinosaurs doing dinosaur things! *this was literally the worlds worst kept secret haha!

Another fan echoed that take, saying that they’d recommend the summer blockbuster when it finally becomes available to everyone in July:

Jurassic World Rebirth Mystery Monday was a win! Would recommend.

Hopefully, this positive energy is kept up, and the reception continues to be good as more and more people are able to see the film. The Jurassic World films in general haven’t had the best critical reception, and the dinosaur adventure movies have been in dire need of a new direction for a while. Rebirth promises an exciting cast which includes Scarlett Johansson , and the Rebirth trailers have showcased even more exciting visuals that should draw audiences in. It’s a good sign that initial reactions are skewing in a promising direction, and I’m looking forward to checking it out when it has its wide release.

Jurassic World: Rebirth will open in theaters nationwide on July 2 as part of the 2025 movie release schedule. Also, make sure to check with your local theater to see if any mystery screenings are coming up, as you never know what opportunities you could have at the theater.